2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

I had to add the Colts defenses in a number of spots this week because, well, I kind of forgot on Sunday and it was them or the Chiefs. And I wasn’t about to do that. I picked the Colts mostly because of this matchup against the Texans. And I was hoping they didn’t get negative points against the Ravens. It wasn’t much, but it was positive. This isn’t automatic because the Patriots had just four points against the Texans last week, but I’ll allow this streaming option.