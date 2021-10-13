2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Hear me out on this. Just listen (or read, you can listen to my podcast or NFL Fantasy Live or Total Access). Tannehill is going to have a good game against the Bills. And I know, I know, the Bills have been one of the best against quarterbacks this season. But this is the NFL. You don’t win a huge on the road like the Bills did without a bit of a letdown. I’m not saying the Bills lose. I’m just saying the Titans play better than you are thinking. And many of you will want to sit Tannehill this week, and I can’t advise that. I was set to list him as a “sit” this week. But I can’t do it.



