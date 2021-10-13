2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I know, a super-chalky pick right out of the gate. But I just wanted to point out that he’s had at least 275 passing yards in every game this season. The only quarterback who has done that. The Giants have allowed at least two touchdown passes in four of five games this year. New York has also allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. Allow me this one. Plus, I feel like the Rams not only feel the heat to keep up with the Cardinals, but the Chargers. The battle for LA is real.
I mean, I don’t love the fact that he visited the hospital on Sunday night for a possible throat contusion. Which, as my friend pointed out, people throw around the word contusion way too much. But I digress. Burrow has two touchdown passes in every game this season. Only Patrick Mahomes can make that claim. Wait, not even Justin Herbert? That’s wild. The Lions aren’t the pushover everyone seems to think. I mean, it’s the Lions. And they find heart-breaking ways to lose that make their coach cry. But not a pushover. But have allowed 26.2 offensive points per game (seventh in the NFL).
The Raiders did not play well on Sunday. They didn’t look like they were in sync. I mean, they looked like Joey Fatone, when they need to look like Justin Timberlake. You know what I’m saying? Denver should help them get back on track this week. Derek had 371 passing yards to go with two touchdowns and two picks last season. Denver has been really tough on quarterbacks over the last two weeks. But I have confidence that this Raiders team is going to pull it together.
Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
It’s crazy. Like AEW is the hottest wrestling organization right now and it’s super fun to watch. And it’s making people fall in love with the sport all over again. I just keep waiting for that to happen with the Jaguars. Maybe Don Callis should just coach the team? But if you haven’t been paying attention, Lawrence has increased his fantasy points in three consecutive games. He’s rushed for a touchdown in back-to-back games. And Miami has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 3.
I mean, it’s going to turn around for the Chiefs at some point. Or it had better. Because that defense looks miserable. The Chiefs have allowed a Top-4 fantasy quarterback in four consecutive games. Here’s a fun factoid: The Chiefs have allowed 32.6 points per game this season. The Football Team has allowed 31 points per game. This is going to be a shootout. If you’re down a quarterback, this would be one of my top picks off the waiver wire.
Hear me out on this. Just listen (or read, you can listen to my podcast or NFL Fantasy Live or Total Access). Tannehill is going to have a good game against the Bills. And I know, I know, the Bills have been one of the best against quarterbacks this season. But this is the NFL. You don’t win a huge on the road like the Bills did without a bit of a letdown. I’m not saying the Bills lose. I’m just saying the Titans play better than you are thinking. And many of you will want to sit Tannehill this week, and I can’t advise that. I was set to list him as a “sit” this week. But I can’t do it.
Watching Roethlisberger on Sunday, I felt his game was actually better than his final fantasy point total. But he was out there like the Undertaker in like every match after WrestleMania XXX where he needs to be carried by his opponent. But he's still capable. BTW, that’s more pro-Roman Reigns than negative UT. Here’s my thing. The Seahawks have allowed a 300-yard passer in four consecutive games. They have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 3. I’m not saying that he’s going to have a 30-point game. But do feel like he can be serviceable in a pinch.
Sit 'Em
I know, you’re welcome. No, I had Jones going against the Texans last week and it didn’t work out. Plus, I also thought that maybe the Texans would force the Patriots into a game script where they had to throw the football. That’s still a little bit too risk for me.
Feels weird to bench Wentz after he had the game of his life against the Ravens on Monday night. But I don’t want to chase the points, and I’m expecting a huge letdown after blowing that lead. Besides, I’d rather play the quarterback more than I would the matchup. Even though I have Roethlisberger listed as a start. I’m just worried about this one. Plus, I like a good Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines game here, so I’m staying away from the quarterback. I see him being solid, but not startable.
I know, I know. But when you’re looking around for quarterbacks your mind has that muscle memory and you look for teams like the Bengals to stream your quarterbacks against. I’m not going to do that here. Or at least you shouldn’t. Goff has produced single-digit point totals in two of his last three weeks. And really, outside of garbage time in Week 1 against the 49ers, it hasn’t happened. I’ve also noticed all of the Lions marks who were talking trash to me on social media early in the season have gone away.