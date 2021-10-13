2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

I’m taking a huge leap even assuming he’s going to be the Chargers' kicker this week. And even bigger leap that Brandon Staley won’t just start going for two every time they score a touchdown. If you read the open -- shame on you if you didn’t -- you know the Chargers are seven for eight on fourth downs. And it’s stuff like this as to why the Chargers don’t settle for a lot of field goals. At some point they might just stop carrying a kicker. Or just figure out if ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ could boot extra points. Could you imagine a world like that?