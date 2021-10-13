2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
You’re sort of dead to me McPherson after missing that kick at the end of regulation against the Packers. I was so ready to celebrate with you. But it’s not like it was a gimmie-kick by any stretch of the imagination. Not even close. So I won’t hold that against you. And the Lions have allowed the most points to kickers this season so I’m going to get you into the lineup.
Oh my gosh, the fact this dude missed a bunch of kicks against the Bengals just about ensures that he’s going to have 20 fantasy points against my Bears. The Bears have been pretty good at stalling out some drives in the past couple of weeks. I’m an optimistic Bears fan, but I’m rooting for field goals here. Sue me.
The Cardinals have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. But the Browns offense is pretty good. They move the ball. I expect them to get into field goal range enough, and then have to go for field goals. Kind of like what I was saying about about Crosby, but only I actually believe it here.
I’m listing him here for a couple of reasons. Dome kickers going outdoors -- especially where the weather can get nasty -- are players I avoid. And he scored five points last week and even missed a field goal. But as long as he’s the kicker for one of the top offenses in the game, I’m riding with him this week.
Sit 'Em
I’m taking a huge leap even assuming he’s going to be the Chargers' kicker this week. And even bigger leap that Brandon Staley won’t just start going for two every time they score a touchdown. If you read the open -- shame on you if you didn’t -- you know the Chargers are seven for eight on fourth downs. And it’s stuff like this as to why the Chargers don’t settle for a lot of field goals. At some point they might just stop carrying a kicker. Or just figure out if Austin Ekeler could boot extra points. Could you imagine a world like that?
Joseph had just a point in Week 4 against the Browns, but more than made up for it with 17 points against the Lions last week. Which is why we love McPherson this week. But the Panthers have allowed the fewest points to opposing kickers this season and this could be lower scoring like the last couple of Vikings games have been.
Again, we should be preparing ourselves for the Titans upset this week and things like that looking highly suspicious in hindsight. But at the same time, I’d much rather look at some other kicking options if I needed to stream a player this week. I mean, I don’t understand why Rodrigo is still available in a lot of leagues.
Well Bill Belichick had to suffer two weeks ago when Tom Brady returned to Foxboro to face him. And it was rough. But now, thankfully, Belichick gets to be on the other side of things for the Nick Folk REVENGE GAME against his former team. I’m just happy that things are working out in Belichick’s favor for once.