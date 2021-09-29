2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
If I’m taking mulligans off the second- or third-round this year, it’s on Ridley. Although, he’s been better the last couple of weeks, averaging 16.7 fantasy points, which would make him the WR18 in that time. Not that he can’t rebound. He’s supremely talented. The Falcons should continue to throw the ball at a prolific pace. But seeing how well I did draft guys like Brandin Cooks, why didn’t I just take guys like Cooks and Mike Williams in the second-round? It’s like I always say, don’t let ADP ruin your life. BTW, if you have Cooks in 10-team leagues, this might not be the week to break him into the lineup. But if you’re in 12-teamers and larger leagues, I’d still go with him. Sorry, I just don’t want to make my editors needlessly code that up. I mean, this could just be a regular list, right?
I don’t know how the 49ers don’t get the ball into his hands more. The dude is just a different human being. He and George Kittle should combine for like 40 touches every week. I wouldn’t even run the football anymore. Hell, I’d just put them back there and let them run the ball. And I say this as he has a 33 percent target share this year, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL. It still doesn’t seem like enough. This week he’s got the Seahawks, who have allowed a 100-yard receiver in two of three games.
It feels like OBJ is back. Maybe not as crisp as you would like it. Kind of like when Guns N’ Roses started touring again. It was great. Nostalgic. Not quite the same as when you were a kid in the 1990s. But still pretty damn good. OBJ returned last week to lead the Browns in targets (9) and receiving yards (77). He’s just getting warmed up at this point. The Vikings have allowed a Top-15 WR in every game this season. Which is weird because you all told me the Vikings were the most complete roster in the NFL. Yes, they are playing better than the Bears right now. Man, how I’d love to be that team that was scoring a ton of points and being 1-2, instead of being embarrassing and being 1-2. I’m a Bears fan, if you’re new here. Hi, I’m Adam!
Again (if you’re just jumping into the receivers), the Eagles looked miserable on Monday night. But they threw the ball a ton. And it looks like they are going to have to do that a lot this year. I’m loving Smith this week. Even though he fell and it led to Diggs' pick-six on Monday, I’m going with him. Smith has a 22 percent target share, the most of any receiver on the team. The tight ends could get into the mix as well, but I’m loving this matchup for Smith. The Kansas City games have averaged a combined 62.3 points per game this season. Get in as many shares as possible.
All right, it’s a run on rookies here for a moment. Waddle had like 90 targets last week but got like 50 yards, which I don’t even know how that is possible. But here is what we know: Waddle has topped 16 fantasy points in two of three games, which seems under reported to me. Though I’m mentioning it now, so I’m kind of a hero. Waddle has been the most targeted player by Jacoby Brissett (REVENGE GAME ALERT). The Colts have allowed a Top 7 fantasy receiver in two of three games this season.
This was one of my preseason darlings who is starting to come into his own this season. He’s averaging close to 10 targets per game (he’s tied for 12th in targets per game). And here’s the thing, the Buccaneers have allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers this year. It’s kind of a problem for the Bucs. That secondary could hold them back. Amari Cooper had a huge game against them. Cooper Kupp was amazing. I’m sure the Patriots are going to look to showcase Mac Jones in this one so that could trickle down to Meyers having a huge game.
Sit 'Em
I love Hunter, too. He’s a fun player. He makes big plays. He’s just not a fantasy threat for me. He’s getting targeted, which is good. But I still love some of the other Raiders options here. And the Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers this year.
I know a lot of you will be rushing out to bench Hollywood Brown this week. But let’s be realistic for a second. The Ravens were coming off an emotional win, finally getting over on the Chiefs. It’s like when Sting finally beat Hollywood Hogan for the WCW title back in the day. And the Ravens losing to the Lions would have mirrored the botched booking for Sting after that title win. But the point is, Brown is going to be just fine. This matchup against the Broncos is going to be tough, however. The Broncos are really good against opposing receivers. And I know who the Broncos have played. But those teams were throwing the ball a lot, so the Broncos might be pretty damn good. At least that’s what Brandon Perna told me.
I know we’re all in love with Aaron Rodgers and football is super romantic. Which is easy to say when you have a Hall of Fame quarterback all of these years. The rest of us just might not feel that way. But lost in the magic of Sunday night is the fact that the Packers defense is getting better and that could pose a huge problem for the Steelers this week.
I know that he’s played pretty well early in the season. DeAndre Hopkins leads the team in targets with A.J. Green and Kirk following close behind. But Pro Football Focus lists Kirk as one of the worst matchups for the week. I’d feel fine going with DHop even with his injuries and Jalen Ramsey. Hopkins got all of the targets in both games against the Rams last season. Kirk had only one reception for 2 yards (on three targets) in his one game against the Rams last year.