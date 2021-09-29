2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

It feels like OBJ is back. Maybe not as crisp as you would like it. Kind of like when Guns N’ Roses started touring again. It was great. Nostalgic. Not quite the same as when you were a kid in the 1990s. But still pretty damn good. OBJ returned last week to lead the Browns in targets (9) and receiving yards (77). He’s just getting warmed up at this point. The Vikings have allowed a Top-15 WR in every game this season. Which is weird because you all told me the Vikings were the most complete roster in the NFL. Yes, they are playing better than the Bears right now. Man, how I’d love to be that team that was scoring a ton of points and being 1-2, instead of being embarrassing and being 1-2. I’m a Bears fan, if you’re new here. Hi, I’m Adam!