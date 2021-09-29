2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Intro

Daniel Jones is a lot like Star Wars: Episode IX. Visually stunning. At times just beautiful. But for all the mystique and the visual cues, I ended up wondering just what the hell I was watching. Leaving the theater disappointed. There was so much potential. Seemed like it couldn't fail. But it was a disjointed mess wrapped up by its own expectations. And it's the only one of the modern Star Wars movies that I never went back to watch in the theater.

That's Daniel Jones. So much potential. Should have been a hit. But instead was awful. Painful, even. Part of this was my fault for getting my hopes up so high when I knew how it was going to end -- Jones, not Episode IX, but the lesson applies to both of them. And really, the kiss of death -- other than Jones himself -- was the internet community rallying behind Jones.

The internet rarely agrees on anything. And once every fantasy analyst jumps behind a player you really need to run and hide. I even joked that Jones was going to end up with about 190 passing yards and a pick. Which was too close to reality.

I'm a little disappointed in myself because I was so good about avoiding Jameis Winston after his Week 1 because I wasn't going to fall for the trap. But I walked right into it with Jones. Like when Luke fell for Vader's trap in Return of the Jedi. (Sorry, I'm sure there was a trap set in Episode IX, but I don't remember it enough to recite it here. About the only thing I remember is that there were so many horses. Keri Russell was Zorri Bliss, which was actually kind of cool.)