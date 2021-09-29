2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Daniel Jones is a lot like Star Wars: Episode IX. Visually stunning. At times just beautiful. But for all the mystique and the visual cues, I ended up wondering just what the hell I was watching. Leaving the theater disappointed. There was so much potential. Seemed like it couldn't fail. But it was a disjointed mess wrapped up by its own expectations. And it's the only one of the modern Star Wars movies that I never went back to watch in the theater.
That's Daniel Jones. So much potential. Should have been a hit. But instead was awful. Painful, even. Part of this was my fault for getting my hopes up so high when I knew how it was going to end -- Jones, not Episode IX, but the lesson applies to both of them. And really, the kiss of death -- other than Jones himself -- was the internet community rallying behind Jones.
The internet rarely agrees on anything. And once every fantasy analyst jumps behind a player you really need to run and hide. I even joked that Jones was going to end up with about 190 passing yards and a pick. Which was too close to reality.
I'm a little disappointed in myself because I was so good about avoiding Jameis Winston after his Week 1 because I wasn't going to fall for the trap. But I walked right into it with Jones. Like when Luke fell for Vader's trap in Return of the Jedi. (Sorry, I'm sure there was a trap set in Episode IX, but I don't remember it enough to recite it here. About the only thing I remember is that there were so many horses. Keri Russell was Zorri Bliss, which was actually kind of cool.)
Also, if you see something on this list like, hey, Matt Ryan might be a good start this week. Don't start him over Josh Allen. That's not what we are doing here. Because there is this guy.
Look: I love Justin Fields. And I feel like the coach and the offensive line really let him down. But there is no way I would ever (and I mean ever) start him over Justin Herbert at these stages of their careers. Nope. I mean, I started him over Ryan in one league. It was terrible. But believe me, there was no league where I started him over Herbert.
And dude, Rondale Moore should never be started over Mike Evans, especially if Antonio Brown is out. I mean, do I need to provide my personal phone number to help you out specifically? Just kidding. Hit me up on Cameo.
Here's my thing: We will be making wiser decisions this week. Not that we were completely terrible last week. Saquon Barkley was good. Antonio Gibson was good. I did say to bench James Robinson, so nobody is perfect. In any event, let's get started.