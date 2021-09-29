2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
He was the dude last year, winning weeks for fantasy enthusiasts on the reg. He’s scored 16 total points in three weeks. Not that it’s his fault. You blame the Falcons offense. The matchup against the FT is actually sort of good this week. The FT has allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this season. Tyler Bass had 13 points last week.
If I didn’t spend so much energy hating Aaron Rodgers, I should really spend some time hating on Crosby who has been one of the most automatic kickers in the NFL. And he’s done if for some time, too. I don’t know how he’s escaped my ire for so long. Maybe it’s Rodgers’ general unlikability. Calm down, I’m just kidding. I’m saying Mason is a great kicker.
This guy doesn’t miss. He had two field goals of more than 50 yards against the Bears. And I likely would have been more upset about that, if I wasn’t so busy being furious at Matt Nagy and the Bears' offensive line. The dude is pretty good. And the Vikings have been one of most generous teams to opposing kickers this season. It’s true, look it up.
After McLaughlin just lit up the Bears, I’d also take a run at Santoso this year. The Bears defense is good. And I’d say the Browns and Lions have similar types of offenses. Like Jared Goff is competent enough to give the Lions scoring chances. And they might just have to settle for a number of field goals.
Carlson has been one of the biggest studs this season, winning games for the Raiders. He just did it again on Sunday against the Dolphins. Now he’s got another great opportunity against the Chargers, who have allowed just under 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. They held Harrison Butker to just six points on Sunday, but I’m confident Daniel will have a big game this year.
My guy went out there and had a pretty big game against the Titans on Sunday, reaching double digits again. The Dolphins pose enough of a challenge to allow the Colts to drive the football but also give up some field goal attempts as well. And he’s one of my favorite players, so I’m sticking with him.
Sit 'Em
The Steelers offense hasn’t looked great in recent weeks. It’s probably foolish to count out the Steelers, especially with the Packers coming off a huge win and prone to a trap game. But I’d rather find some more consistent options.
Bullock had just five points against the Colts in Week 3. But we like the matchup better this week against the Jets, who have allowed a lot of points to opposing kickers this season. Well, a lot of points to a lot of teams. I’m just worried this guy is going to end up with five extra points and no field goals.
This is likely the week the Giants put up 50 points after we’ve abandoned Danny Dimes and the rest of this offense. The Saints defense has been great. I was worried about the depth of the Saints defense coming into the season, but it has shut down some teams, including the Patriots last week. I’m not going to trust Gano, you know?
I mean, this should be a Tyrod Taylor REVENGE GAME. But I’m out on this one. The Texans have played better than many of us thought they would play this season. I still want no part of this. The Bills have one of the best defenses in the league. And I went with Dustin Hopkins last year, thinking he was going to have his chances. That turned out to be a bad idea.