2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

The Bucs have struggled against the pass this year. And I’ve wanted Jonnu to become a thing so badly this year. But it just hasn’t been working out. Hunter Henry had way more snaps last week (52 to 32) and Smith also caused a pick-six. Setting up the defender like he was more like Sinjin Smith or something. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick loses confidence in him moving forward, or if he tries to get him back into the mix.