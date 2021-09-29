2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

I’m always fearful of going with a running back who breaks out for one week, but Moss has played well since he was a surprise inactive in Week 1. Not only do I back him here against the Texans, I’m going with both Bills running backs in this one. I know people will be quick to dismiss Devin Singletary because he was outpaced by Moss in Week 3 (and Moss scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 2), but this is the kind of game where I have to rank the running backs, I’d have Moss ahead of Singletary (who has scored at least 11 points in two of three). The Texans have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game this year. In a game where the Bills are expected to win in a blowout, both of these running backs should be in play.