2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

I mean, it is a Kevin Stefanski REVENGE GAME. Although I don’t know why he’d be mad at the guy who helped him a big break in the NFL. This is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games on the weekend. You might have seen the Browns on Sunday vs. the Bears and come to the conclusion they have the greatest defense of all-time. You can score on them, however, which means the Browns should have to keep pace with the Vikings. I honestly don’t feel super convinced of this, but I’m not going to insult you by listing Tom Brady, Kyler Murray or players like that. I was already pushing my luck with Matthew Stafford earlier, but I do have Baker in the top 16. I would rather start him over a guy like Matt Ryan, who is playing better and has a great matchup on paper (the Football Team has allowed the most fantasy points to QBs this year). But that FT defensive line should get after Ryan pretty good.