Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts takes blame in loss to Cowboys: 'This one's on me'

Published: Sep 28, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jalen Hurts picked a bad night to have a bad night.

The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback struggled from start to finish in a 41-21 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

"This one's on me ... I take responsibility for how this game went," Hurts said, via The Associated Press.

Hurts threw a first-drive interception that spelled terrible things to come for the Eagles, who generated just three first-half first downs while falling behind early. The offense sputtered, holding the ball for just 9:39 in the first two quarters, hanging the defense out to dry against Cowboys' weapons.

At times it looked like Hurts' head was spinning. He couldn't hit receivers in stride, missed several early passes and rarely looked comfortable -- sometimes fleeing a good pocket early -- while struggling to get the Eagles in the right play at times.

Then came disaster to open the third quarter when Hurts targeted rookie DeVonta Smith , who slipped on the route. Cowboys rising star corner Trevon Diggs easily swiped the pass, scampering for the pick-six. Dallas led by 20 at that point, and it was goodnight Philly.

"This didn't go my way, things didn't go our way," Hurts said. "It's tough. All I can do is take ownership for how I played, and how it affected the team in the end."

His teammates wouldn't let the young QB shoulder all the blame.

"Obviously we all know that's not true. Whenever you get beat like that, it's everybody. Losses like that don't happen just because of one guy," veteran center Jason Kelce said. "But that is the way you would expect Jalen Hurts to feel. Bottom line is the leaders that are really good players ultimately feel that they completely control the situation.

"We've got to play much much better across the board."

Across the board starts with coach Nick Sirianni, who called a horrific game for his young QB, particularly in the first half. Like Sirianni did following Monday's loss, coaches often blame lack of plays for why the offense struggled or couldn't get into a rhythm. That explanation belies the fact that they had few plays because the ones he did call turned out to be trash.

In the first half, the Eagles handed the ball off twice to Miles Sanders (27 yards). That's it. That's not protecting your young QB.

While Hurts is in his second season in Philly, with Monday marking just his seventh start, he has the experience of a rookie -- particularly with last year's offseason wiped out. We've seen every rookie QB struggle this season. Monday night, Hurts joined that sad party.

There were flashes of playmaking ability, notably his late garbage-time TD to Greg Ward, on a play in which the QB scrambled right and threw a one-foot heave on the money in the end zone in traffic. It's such plays that you can understand the upside Hurts brings to the huddle. But he has to start making the routine plays more consistently, or he'll struggle to be an NFL winner.

For his part, the 23-year-old isn't standing around dwelling on his Monday night stinker.

"You take you a deuce, you don't sit there and look at it," he said. "You flush it and move on. We're going to flush it and move on."

Related Content

news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman to visit Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Bruce Arians: Lack of sacks 'biggest thing that disturbs me' about Buccaneers' defense

Entering the season, the Buccaneers secondary was thought to be of more concern than their front seven, but three games in, Bruce Arians is directing his critique toward the latter.
news

Texans plan to put more on rookie QB Davis Mills' plate vs. Bills

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career start. He'll have extra prep time before his second. The added days between games this week provide a chance for Texans coaches to add more to the QB's plate in Week 4 versus the Bills, and that's what they intend to do.
news

Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has struggled through the first three games of the season, most notably in Week 3 against the Saints when a drop directly led to a pick-six.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'a receiver faking it as a D-back' after third INT of 2021

After a pick-six on a Monday night win over the Eagles, Trevon Diggs has three interceptions in three games into the 2021 season, and the Cowboys CB starting to put the league on notice. 
news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

Dak Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Eagles on Monday night

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive showing propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a lopsided win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd believes Steelers 'gave up' on Sunday

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd believes drops by Steelers running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and wideout ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ at the end of Sunday's game were evidence that Pittsburgh threw in the towel.  
news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

The Giants went winless in September. If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays. Naturally, he was asked why.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW