Jalen Hurts takes blame in loss to Cowboys: 'This one's on me'

His teammates wouldn't let the young QB shoulder all the blame.

"Obviously we all know that's not true. Whenever you get beat like that, it's everybody. Losses like that don't happen just because of one guy," veteran center Jason Kelce said. "But that is the way you would expect Jalen Hurts to feel. Bottom line is the leaders that are really good players ultimately feel that they completely control the situation.

"We've got to play much much better across the board."

Across the board starts with coach Nick Sirianni, who called a horrific game for his young QB, particularly in the first half. Like Sirianni did following Monday's loss, coaches often blame lack of plays for why the offense struggled or couldn't get into a rhythm. That explanation belies the fact that they had few plays because the ones he did call turned out to be trash.

In the first half, the Eagles handed the ball off twice to Miles Sanders (27 yards). That's it. That's not protecting your young QB.

While Hurts is in his second season in Philly, with Monday marking just his seventh start, he has the experience of a rookie -- particularly with last year's offseason wiped out. We've seen every rookie QB struggle this season. Monday night, Hurts joined that sad party.

There were flashes of playmaking ability, notably his late garbage-time TD to Greg Ward, on a play in which the QB scrambled right and threw a one-foot heave on the money in the end zone in traffic. It's such plays that you can understand the upside Hurts brings to the huddle. But he has to start making the routine plays more consistently, or he'll struggle to be an NFL winner.

For his part, the 23-year-old isn't standing around dwelling on his Monday night stinker.