2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Feels like everyone is saying this is going to be the year for Williams to finally put it all together. And I’m here for it. If he wants to go out and be this year’s version of Corey Davis, let’s go! I have no shares of Williams, so I don’t know how much of that I’m buying into it. But you do you. It’s like water skiing. Looks like a lot of fun for a lot of people. I’ll find some other way to spend my time. Not knocking it, it’s just not for me. But even if I was a huge Mike Williams truther (looking at you Michael F. Florio), I wouldn’t start him against the FT, which allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers. Man, imagine if they had signed Bradberry.