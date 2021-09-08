2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

The Chiefs allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends last year. And I wanted to see if ﻿Darren Waller﻿ had a couple of monsters against them. And while the Baller did do well (he scored a touchdown in each contest), there wasn’t anything that should have skewed the rankings. So I’m going to allow it. And both ﻿David Njoku﻿ and Hooper did well against the Chiefs in the playoffs last year. So of course, it’s will end up being ﻿Harrison Bryant﻿ and we will be shouting his name on That Helps No One. But still.