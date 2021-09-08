2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

I was really impressed by Zach during the preseason. And it might be wrong to overreact to something great we saw in the preseason, his poise was there. His arm looked great. And I’m not saying that the matchup against the Panthers is perfect. Carolina was right there in the middle in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks last season. I do like the opportunity for him in this one. Las Vegas sees this being low-scoring, but I think both teams could have some sneaky good offense. You have Darnold against his former team. The Jets maybe being in a deficit that allows Zach to fling the rock. I like this one. But I also liked the original Suicide Squad movie, so maybe don’t always ask me.