Start Em Sit Em

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Published: Sep 08, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Get ready to see this name all year. Dude was the most-consistent kicker last year as he scored the most-fantasy points per game. Missed just two field goals, though his miss against the Chiefs kind of cost me a title. But I couldn’t be mad. He kind of got me there in the first place. You’ve likely seen all sorts of Eagles and Falcons already on this week, might as well keep that going. Start Jake Elliott , too.

Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

A lot of people thought it might have been a gag that I keep going to Rodrigo last year, but dude was on fire during his rookie season. He ranked sixth as the position. And this year, the Colts offense should be good. But not too good. You don’t want to be in a ﻿﻿﻿Harrison Butker﻿﻿﻿ situation where the offense is too good and you’re settling for a bunch of extra points. I’m not sure the Colts are going to have that problem.

Ryan Santoso
Ryan Santoso
Carolina Panthers · K
New York Jets
New York Jets

I don’t know if you paid attention to the kicking competition down in Carolina this year. Because, why would you? But the Panthers went from having Joey Slye as a lock at the position to trading for Santoso. They traded for him. When do you ever trade for a kicker? The NFL rarely has trades, but we had a kicker trade? But I don’t know. If the Panthers are so confident, then I’m going to have to assume that I should be that confident, too. I mean, do you want to doubt Matt Rhule? And the Jets allowed the third-most points to kickers last year. Got that, nerds?

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Rams · K
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is a disciple of Vic Fangio. And what that means is that we’ll see a bunch of bend-but-don’t-break defense. I do actually see the Bears holding the Rams to a few field goal attempts in the early going. Maybe the Rams will be leading 9-0 by the time Justin Fields comes in to take over for the Bears. Still, it’s a high-scoring offense that should lead to some opportunities. Gay should be a solid start every week.

Wil Lutz
Wil Lutz
New Orleans Saints · K
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

*Game played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field

The Packers defense is good. Don’t make me admit to that again. I don’t like talking about it. The Packers didn’t give up a lot of points to kickers last season. But I do like the Saints offense with Jameis Winston to put them in a position for a field goals. I know, it’s a weird balance to strike.


Sit 'Em

"Insert Kicker Here"
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

A lot of times you leave your fantasy draft without a kicker because you’re going to stream one later. Dan Campbell did that this year. No, not in his fantasy draft. He did it for the actual Detroit Lions. I mean, respect for the shout out to fantasy football. But dude, I think you’re going to want to fill that spot. I know, it’s more of a clerical thing. And it’s not likely they forget to fill that spot before Sunday. But then again, it’s the Lions. I’m not ruling anything out.

Tristan Vizcaino
Tristan Vizcaino
Los Angeles Chargers · K
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team

The Chargers are going with a new kicker this year in Vizcaino. But I have one steadfast rule in fantasy. Never go with the Chargers kicker. I mean, first of all, you had Younghoe and let him go so I can’t trust your judgement. And I know I probably don’t have the stats to back this up, but it always feels like the Chargers kicker finds a way to blow it. That might be more anecdotal than anything, but it’s a rule.

Austin Seibert
Austin Seibert
Detroit Lions · K
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

A lot of times you leave your fantasy draft without a kicker because you’re going to stream one later. Dan Campbell did that this year. No, not in his fantasy draft. He did it for the actual Detroit Lions. I mean, respect for the shout out to fantasy football. But dude, I think you’re going to want to fill that spot. And he did, claiming Seibert off waivers. Campbell said that he was going to go for two a lot and go for it on fourth down in a radio interview. Partly in jest, I’m sure. But Seibert fills in for ﻿﻿Randy Bullock﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Zane Gonzalez﻿﻿, who were released at the end of August.

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders · K
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

The Raiders have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but the Ravens were the very best last season at limiting their opponents kicker, a league-leading five points per game on average.

Quinn Nordin
Quinn Nordin
New England Patriots · K
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

This was a tough one. Nick Folk booted four field goals in the last game against the Dolphins last season, but that seemed like a weird fluke. Compare that to the just three extra points he kicked in the season opener last year and the truth is like somewhere in the middle.

Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings · K
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

This seems kind of mean. But it’s out of respect. I honestly feel like the Vikings are going to score 28 point on Sunday, which would mean just four fantasy points for the kicker. I know that also sounds ridiculous. And it’s also ridiculous we still do kickers in fantasy. I mean, Younghoe and Rodrigo are two of my favorite players. But it’s just so maddening.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW