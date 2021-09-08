2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

A lot of times you leave your fantasy draft without a kicker because you’re going to stream one later. Dan Campbell did that this year. No, not in his fantasy draft. He did it for the actual Detroit Lions. I mean, respect for the shout out to fantasy football. But dude, I think you’re going to want to fill that spot. And he did, claiming Seibert off waivers. Campbell said that he was going to go for two a lot and go for it on fourth down in a radio interview. Partly in jest, I’m sure. But Seibert fills in for ﻿﻿Randy Bullock﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Zane Gonzalez﻿﻿, who were released at the end of August.