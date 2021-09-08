2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

Let’s talk about the tough decisions here because I know some people will avoid even talking about the Steeleres. Because normally, you draft the Steelers and you don’t think about it. This is really a tough call this week for the Steelers against the Bills. The Bills were the fourth-toughest matchup against opposing defenses last year. But the Steelers were the top scoring defense last year. I’m going with the Steelers this weekend. I don’t think they are going to reach double digit points. But half a dozen would be great. And likely better than any team you’re likely to stream. And then you don’t have to drop the Steelers or somebody else who is valuable.