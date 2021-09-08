2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Too many people faded Swifty like he was some broken-down curtain jerker during draft season. Which is kind of a loss for you. He was 11th with 4.4 targets last season. He scored 10 total touchdowns in 13 games he played last year. He was Top 20 in eight of 10 games. And Dan Campbell has been dodgy about him this offseason, although he did say he’d be ready to go this week. And with Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator, Swift is going to be great. That being said, I’m going to be cautious about him in the first few weeks. Or at least the first game. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. Although I have to start him in a 14-team league. But for a lot of you, he’s on the bench. Or should be.