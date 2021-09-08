2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Intro

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. You might have heard, the biggest in NFL history with a 17th game. Which means your family can also be upset with you on New Year's weekend because your championship got pushed back an extra week. Not that it matters, because New Year's Eve is sort of an overrated holiday anyway.

All that aside, we within the NFL Media group open the season with heavy hearts. We are still not past the heart-breaking loss of Chris Wesseling who passed just before the Super Bowl. Chris was one of the brightest football minds I ever had the privilege of knowing. Chris was one of the most grounded and considerate people I ever knew. And if I'm being completely honest, it was always intimidating talking football around him. Like trying to talk science with Bill Nye or something. Because you (or I) were always worried about what stupid thing was going to come flying out of your mouth. I will tell you, though. If you got that Wess approval about something you said, you certainly strutted around for the rest of the day. It was kind of like teeing off with Rory McIlroy and striping one 325 down the fairway. If you get a chance, check out some of his best work. The story of the Oilers is especially great.