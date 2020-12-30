2021 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 05:24 PM

The list below includes underclassmen who have stated their intent to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, sorted by school. Underclassmen typically have until a mid-January deadline to file declaration papers with the league, with a 72-hour period to reconsider after filing.

The NFL granted special eligibility to 99 underclassmen for the 2020 draft, two years after a record 106 underclassmen were approved for the 2018 draft.

The 86th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 29-May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NOTE: The NCAA has granted all fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, meaning seniors whose eligibility would have expired in a normal year have the option of returning to school for the 2021 season. At the bottom of this post you'll find a list of seniors who opted out of the entire 2020 season and announced their intent to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Intending on early draft entry

ARIZONA STATE

BOSTON COLLEGE

BUFFALO

BYU

DUKE

EAST CAROLINA

FLORIDA

FLORIDA A&M

FLORIDA STATE

GEORGIA

ILLINOIS

IOWA

KANSAS

KANSAS STATE

KENT STATE

KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE

LSU

MARSHALL

MIAMI

MICHIGAN

MICHIGAN STATE

MINNESOTA

MISSISSIPPI

MISSISSIPPI STATE

MISSOURI

N.C. STATE

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

NORTHWESTERN

OKLAHOMA STATE

OREGON

OREGON STATE

PENN STATE

PITTSBURGH

SAN DIEGO STATE

SOUTH CAROLINA

STANFORD

SYRACUSE

TCU

TEXAS

TEXAS A&M

TEXAS TECH

TULSA

UAB

USC

VIRGINIA TECH

WAKE FOREST

WASHINGTON

WISCONSIN

Seniors who opted out of 2020 season and intend to enter 2021 NFL Draft

COLORADO STATE

GEORGIA

LSU

MICHIGAN

NORTHWESTERN

OREGON

STANFORD

TEXAS A&M

UCF

WASHINGTON

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft order: Dolphins vault to third pick; Patriots No. 15

The Dolphins would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 16, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Jaguars No. 1; Eagles in top seven

The Eagles are inching closer to a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 15, along with needs for each team.
news

Florida TE Kyle Pitts intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts intends to forego the Gators' bowl game and his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Gators' star pass catcher is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end.
news

The small town that helped shape Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Three years after Trevor Lawrence left Cartersville for Clemson, the small Georgia town that helped nurture his vast talents remains the quarterback's bedrock of support and a respite from his rock-star status.
news

2021 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which NFL draft prospects will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the future NFL stars to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Giants in top 10; 49ers No. 12

The Giants would hold the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 14, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Broncos in top 10; Bears No. 13

The free-falling Bears are closing in on a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 13, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Eagles No. 6; Lions slip into top 10

The Eagles would hold the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 12, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Bengals vault into top five; Giants No. 6

The Bengals would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 11, along with needs for each team.
news

How UNC's Chazz Surratt went from starting QB to prized LB prospect

Two years ago, in the midst of a coaching change at North Carolina, Chazz Surratt made a bold and rare decision to switch from quarterback to linebacker, a move that has positioned him to realize his NFL dreams.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Cowboys No. 5; Broncos inch closer to top 10

The Broncos would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's 11th overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 10, along with needs for each team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW