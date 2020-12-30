2021 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

The list below includes underclassmen who have stated their intent to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, sorted by school. Underclassmen typically have until a mid-January deadline to file declaration papers with the league, with a 72-hour period to reconsider after filing.

The NFL granted special eligibility to 99 underclassmen for the 2020 draft, two years after a record 106 underclassmen were approved for the 2018 draft.

The 86th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 29-May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.