Ohio State QB Justin Fields announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Fields, a junior, is considered one of the nation's top prospects. He led Ohio State to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where the Buckeyes fell to Alabama after defeating Clemson in a semifinal victory sparked by the most impressive performance of Fields' OSU career. He outshined the Tigers' Trevor Lawrence while gutting out a painful injury, throwing six touchdown passes despite suffering what was diagnosed as a hip pointer, per Fields' father.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pounder (school measurements) transferred from Georgia after his freshman season and went 20-2 as Ohio State's starter. He has all of the athletic tools NFL teams desire in a quarterback, and he proved his toughness in the Sugar Bowl win over CU. The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist completed 68.4 percent of his passes, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 63:9, in his two seasons with the Buckeyes. He also ran for 867 yards (4.0 per rush) and 15 TDs over that span.