2021 NFL Draft order: Jets No. 1, Cowboys in top 10

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, CB

This week's game: vs. Cardinals





I can't sit here and say with a straight face that Sam Darnold is the problem. I tried, and it didn't work, much like Gang Green's plan for 2020. The Jets can swap in a new quarterback this offseason if they so choose, but I don't view the position as one of the team’s three biggest needs right now, and it's hard to imagine the results being significantly different until they give their passer an NFL-caliber receiving corps. It’s also time to rebuild in the Jamal Adams-less secondary, with four starters ticketed for free agency in 2021. The hunt for help at edge rusher should continue this offseason, too, with the team's top players at the position -- Jordan Jenkins and Tarell Basham -- due to hit the market.