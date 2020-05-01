Around the NFL

Broncos decline fifth-year option for LT Garett Bolles

Published: May 01, 2020 at 09:36 AM

Garett Bolles is officially in a contract season.

The Broncos offensive tackle had his fifth-year option declined, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed the news.

Denver selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's since manned the blind side in every Broncos game. He's also accrued a slew of holding penalties during that span. His play drew the ire of Broncos GM John Elway early last season, with Bolles contesting he was being unfarily targeted.

He's still in line to be the Broncos' left tackle for 2020. But it might be his last in the Mile High City if he doesn't improve.

