Lamar Jackson's kryptonite; Aaron Rodgers' resurgence

Defensive coordinators around the league must have been eager to pop in the tape from the Ravens' Monday night flop against the Chiefs to see what went wrong for the reigning MVP. Lamar Jackson was held to fewer than 100 passing yards (he finished the night with 97) for the first time in 25 career starts. Moreover, it was the third time in three tries that No. 8 has been on the losing end of a game against Kansas City after posting a 21-1 record against all other teams.

Considering the significant drop-off in Jackson's performance as a passer against Andy Reid's squad, it appears the Chiefs are the QB's kryptonite at this stage of his career. Take a look at these numbers:

Jackson vs. the Chiefs: 0-3 record, 52.6 percent completion rate, 5.4 pass yards per attempt, 3:0 TD-to-INT ratio, 78.9 passer rating.

Jackson vs. all other NFL teams: 21-1 record, 66.5 percent completion rate, 8.0 pass yards per attempt, 43:9 TD-to-INT ratio, 110.3 passer rating.

With that massive disparity in mind, I decided to dig into the All-22 Coaches Film to see why Jackson has performed so far below his usual standard against the Chiefs. After reviewing the tape, here are three reasons why Kansas City has been able to throw him off his game:

1) The Chiefs force the Ravens to chase points.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. are an offensive juggernaut with the ability to light up the scoreboard at any point of the game. The Chiefs have led by at least seven points at halftime in each of their last three meetings with Baltimore, and they've built a 17-point lead going into the break in each of their last two meetings. This forces the Ravens into a catch-up mode that puts more pressure on Jackson as a passer. The team has to shift from its usual run-heavy game plan to a pass-first approach, which exposes Jackson's flaws as a dropback passer.

Jackson's passing numbers when playing in a tie game or with a lead compared with those when Baltimore is behind tell the story. He posts a 59.3 percent completion rate, an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, a 6:2 TD-to INT ratio and an 88.0 passer rating when trailing at the snap since 2019, per NFL Media Research. He's recorded a 69 percent completion rate, an average of 8.2 yards per attempt, a 35:4 TD-to-INT ratio and a 121.9 passer rating when the Ravens are tied or ahead at the snap.

Jackson's struggles when trailing can be chalked up, in part, to defenders not having to pay as much attention to his ability to run the ball in those situations. Rather than their typical mode of eating up the clock with a dominant run game, the Ravens have to try to strike quickly through the air. Therefore, defensive coordinators no longer need to worry as much about the read-option concepts and designed QB runs that make No. 8 the most feared playmaker in the game. Defenders are able to sit back in traditional coverage and read the third-year pro's eyes. This leads to quicker reactions to his throws and smaller windows for Jackson inside the numbers.

Remember, Jackson was still available to the Ravens at the end of the first round of the 2018 draft because he had displayed accuracy issues on throws outside of the numbers as a prospect. Errant throws to that area continue to show up when you study his game on tape. He struggles to string together pinpoint passes along the boundary on out-breaking routes. Defensive coordinators are aware of this and they force him to make those throws when they're in control of the game.

2) The blitz changes how Jackson plays.

We all know Jackson is an explosive runner with the capacity to score from anywhere on the field on impromptu scrambles or designed QB runs/read-option plays that get him in space with the rock in his hands. The Ravens enhance his playmaking ability with a power-based option attack that puts defenders on their heels.

However, instead of playing a read-and-react defense against Jackson that instructs defenders to read keys before running to their assignments on option plays, the Chiefs dialed up the pressure and forced the young quarterback to react to the chaos in a split second on Monday night. The aggressiveness puts Jackson in a reactive mode that takes away from his spontaneity and playmaking ability inside and outside of the pocket.

The Chiefs blitzed Jackson on 50 percent of his dropbacks in Week 3, compared with a 34.5 percent blitz rate from the two other teams he's faced this season, per Next Gen Stats. The blitz-heavy approach is similar to the tactics the Tennessee Titans employed in a win over Baltimore last season in the AFC Divisional Round.