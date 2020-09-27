Short-handed Raiders struggle to stop Patriots' rushing attack in loss

The Raiders' offense has to be a lot more efficient to stay with the league's best offenses. Vegas scored just one touchdown in four trips into the red zone before a garbage time score. The inefficiency was especially glaring in the first quarter, when the Raiders were dominating both lines of scrimmage, leading the Patriots in yards 103-38, but only leading the game 3-0. They fumbled one scoring chance away (one of three fumbles) at the Patriots' 13-yard line, and settled for a field goal after an ineligible man downfield penalty gave them a long third-down chance they could not convert. Anybody who has watched New England adjust during games under Belichick had to have a sinking feeling when the Raiders left all those early points on the field. To make matters harder, the Raiders did not convert their first third-down opportunity of the game (excluding a defensive holding penalty) until the fourth quarter.

"They won the turnover thing and they won in the situations [on] third down and all that good stuff," quarterback Derek Carr said. "What did you expect, for New England to roll over after what happened last week? They're going to come in here guns blazing. We didn't play our best game and we still made it a game."

That, admonitions by talent evaluators notwithstanding, might be the most important takeaway for a young Raiders team that was 7-9 last season and is in the middle of a huge litmus test, with games against, in order, the Bills, at Chiefs and, after the bye, the Bucs coming up. They came to New England on a short week with a laundry list of injuries -- at least four starters were out at kickoff -- and they trailed by just 10 early in the fourth quarter before the Patriots scored two touchdowns in the span of 10 seconds. Gruden said he was looking forward to getting out of Foxborough and back to Las Vegas -- a sentiment likely shared by many other people -- and his first stop will probably be the trainer's room. The Raiders aren't alone in being bitten by the NFL's early-season injury bug, but a young, building team has a much smaller margin for error than an established power, and the errors caught up with the Raiders on Sunday.