NFL records and stats, 2020 Draft: Panthers go all-in on defense

» The Carolina Panthers are the first team in the common-draft era (since 1967) to use all their picks in a single draft on defensive players. The Panthers selected seven defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft after allowing 29.4 points per game in 2019 (31st in the NFL). Carolina is the second team to make at least seven picks and use all of them on one side of the ball, joining the 1985 Browns who selected seven offensive players. This is the eighth time a team has used all their picks on one side of the ball in a draft, with all other instances being offensive players.