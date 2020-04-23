Green Bay Packers trade up to get QB Jordan Love at 26

A season removed from advancing to the NFC Championship Game, the reigning NFC North-champion Green Bay Packers would seem to be in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers turning 37 during the 2020 season.

Instead, the Packers pulled off a trade and a stunning selection that almost mirrors the turnabout that saw Rodgers come to Titletown.

The Packers acquired the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from the Dolphins in exchange for the Nos. 30 and 136 selections and with No. 26 took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Love was the fourth quarterback off the board in the first round and sent shockwaves through Green Bay, which has seen Rodgers start and shine since 2008. It was in 2005 that Rodgers was drafted as the eventual heir apparent of Brett Favre. Favre was 35 years old at the time and Rodgers was taken 24th. Now, Rodgers is currently 36 and Love was taken 26th -- presumably to learn from Rodgers.

"I didn't know what to expect," Love said on the draft telecast. "I'm super-excited.

"I'm already knowing I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers. I'm excited to be able to come back behind him and learn as much as I can."

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love is coming off a junior season in which he threw 20 touchdowns, but had 17 interceptions. Possessing great arm talent and strength, Love is mobile and has prototypical size, but his inconsistency and inaccuracy had many doubting where he'd go and what lies ahead.

While the selection immediately drops jaws and opens eyes at the prospect of Rodgers' days being numbered, it might well be a perfect fit for Love to find his way.

Rodgers had three seasons behind Favre and became one of the NFL's best.

Now we'll see if a similar blueprint provides a similar outcome for Love and just how Rodgers handles having a 21-year-old first-rounder behind him.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.