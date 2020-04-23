Las Vegas Raiders draft WR Henry Ruggs at No. 12

The Raiders have a new toy to take to their new home.

Las Vegas selected Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ruggs wasn't even the most talked-about wideout on his Alabama team (Jerry Jeudy), but as is common with the pre-draft process, his athleticism powered him up draft boards to No. 12. It's a selection that is vintage Raiders, tabbing the hyper-athletic weapon in the receiving corps with the hopes of creating an explosive offense capable of ripping the top off opposing defenses.

After trading away their No. 1 receiver in 2018, the Raiders have found their replacement. Las Vegas GM Mike Mayock spent much of the offseason openly admitting his team needed a receiver, and the Raiders followed through on that request, becoming the first team in the 2020 draft to select a receiver. Ruggs is a surprise, but if he can carry his incredible athleticism into the NFL and carve out a productive career, it will have been worth the selection.

