L.A. Chargers select QB Justin Herbert No. 6 overall

The Chargers have their man of the future under center.

Los Angeles selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert finished off a four-year career at Oregon by bringing home the Rose Bowl victory and the game's MVP in January. The Eugene, Oregon, native will head south to Los Angeles to join a team in need of a future option at the position following the departure of longtime franchise signal-caller Philip Rivers.

It's Tyrod Taylor's team for now, but that might actually be the best situation for Herbert. The Ducks star and William V. Campbell Trophy (college football's academic Heisman Trophy) winner could benefit significantly from some time spent learning the pro game behind a veteran before officially taking the reins of the franchise, which is moving into its new home of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

He might not take the field immediately, but Herbert is now paired with a team that will expect him to become its guy for the next decade.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.