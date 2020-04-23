Cardinals select LB Isaiah Simmons with No. 8 pick

Perhaps the most versatile defender of the draft is off the board and heading to the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Clemson defensive hybrid Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

A season after taking versatile quarterback Kyler Murray to lead the offense under new coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cards picked the dynamic Simmons.

Simmons has dazzled all over the field -- linebacker, safety, even cornerback.

In his junior campaign with Clemson, his statistics showcased that versatility as he tallied 104 tackles, 16.5 for a loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defended.

As the Cardinals' offense took a huge step in the right direction last season, now the onus -- at least in the first round -- is on defense, where Simmons can fill plenty of needs.