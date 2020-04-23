Dallas Cowboys select WR CeeDee Lamb No. 17 overall

The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys snagged Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Lamb is a polished playmaker, with vice-grip hands who can do damage after the catch. The 6-foot-2 wideout was a big-play dynamo in college. He might not own burning speed but can play across the formation and his route-running ability is refined for a rookie.

In Dallas, Lamb immediately fills the void as a potential slot receiver replacing Randall Cobb. He's fearless running over the middle and was the top tackle-breaking wideout entering the draft. Far from merely a YAC demon, however, Lamb can go get the ball in tight coverage and get off press-man.

With Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and now Lamb, Prescott has a dynamic receiver corps that can threaten every level of the field and take it to the house on any play. In Mike McCarthy's first year as head coach, the Cowboys could deploy one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2020.

It doesn't hurt that Dallas scooped up Lamb ahead of receiver-needy division rival Eagles. Two birds, one stone, as they say.

