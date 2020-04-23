Cincinnati Bengals pick Joe Burrow No. 1 in 2020 draft

The pick we've expected since January is in.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The selection, made remotely in the first-ever fully virtual draft, went off without a hitch. Cincinnati submitted its pick, tabbing Burrow as the successor to Andy Dalton and the new face of the Bengals franchise.

The LSU star and former Ohio State prospect is back in the Buckeye State, this time to take the reins of a franchise that is in need of a shot in the arm. He'll join a team armed with a stud at running back in Joe Mixon and a former Pro Bowler in A.J. Green who might just need a new face under center to convince him to stick around in Cincinnati.

Burrow won't find himself in an entirely unfamiliar place. The native of Athens, Ohio, returns to the southern portion of the state, two hours from his hometown to begin his NFL career with the league's worst team in 2019. He'll bring with him a Heisman Trophy earned in the second of his two-year southern stint at LSU, his record-setting 60 touchdown passes from his triumphant 2019 season, his 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and his extensive Kid Cudi pregame playlist.

He'll have to leave some space in his moving truck for the massive expectations that will be placed upon him not only by Bengals fans, but the entire league. We'll see how long it takes for him to unpack and put them away.

