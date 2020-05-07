2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle

Arizona has played just once in Jerry World, six years ago. This meeting between the former NFC East foes figures to be a shootout. The Cowboys ranked first in total offense last year. The Cardinals ranked last in total defense. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be an unhappy homecoming for Murray and Kingsbury, who was also linked to the Cowboys two years ago. Arizona's receiving corps rivals Dallas' following the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. The Monday night matchup also provides a good litmus for the Cardinals' defense after the front office spent all offseason trying to improve it. Arizona was surprisingly frisky outside its division in 2019, going 4-5-1. It's notable for a team that won just five games overall. Two of those victories came on the road. Three of the losses were by six points or less.