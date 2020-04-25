2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 4-5

The 2020 NFL Draft is underway! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via the NFL app and ESPN app. Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every NFL team.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
FOURTH ROUND
The Bengals add more speed and range to their linebacker group. Davis-Gaither led all Sun Belt linebackers with 23 QB pressures last season, so look for him to be deployed from an assortment of rush attacks from the second level.
Charles fell a bit due to some character concerns, but he has Day 2 talent. With the departure of Trent Williams, look for the athletic Charles to compete for that starting left tackle spot.
Death, taxes, and the new Raiders regime drafting out of Clemson. Simpson will be a welcome addition for Josh Jacobs as he is one of the better run-blockers in this class. They are building a group of maulers up front.
The Giants' defense ranked in the bottom five in pass yards, completion percentage, passer rating and interceptions last season. Holmes brings some play-making ability (eight INTs in three seasons at UCLA) to a defensive backfield in dire need of it. The door is wide open for him to lock down a starting role early.
The Dolphins trotted out an offensive line that allowed NFL worsts in both run stuff rate and pressure rate last year. They continue to build up a wall for their offense with the massive Kindley. He may be a year away, but he adds some "dog" to that line.
The Chargers have done a remarkable job developing running backs over the last couple of years. Austin Ekeler is a versatile playmaker, but he's not a feature back. The local Kelley isn't flashy, but he should emerge as a solid contributor for the Bolts.
One of the Panthers' top needs heading into the offseason was at cornerback. In a division loaded with big-time receiver talent, they were due for an addition to that group. Pride has some sticky man-to-man skills and he's in a situation where he could have an early impact.
Fotu is a massive run stuffer who should be in an interesting competition with Jordan Phillips for the starting nose tackle job. The Cardinals need to make sure they're stout in the middle against the run-centric NFC West.
Baker Mayfield will have no shortage of pass-catching playmakers at the helm next year. Bryant is a talented flex tight end, but he likely won't see many targets as a rookie. Does he take on a larger role if they decide not to re-sign David Njoku after the season?
The Jaguars have a need for offensive line depth and Bartch is a high-end developmental tackle. The jump from Division III will be massive, but he has the movement skills to emerge as a starter in Year 2 or 3.
The Vikings are one of the top teams in terms of developing edge/pass rush talent. Wonnum doesn't have an especially high ceiling, but he is a high-motor rusher who can be disruptive in a rotation. He should be a solid depth addition over the next few years.
The pre-draft rumors were that the Broncos were going to place a premium on offensive speed and boy, were they spot on. After running a sub-4.5 at the NFL Scouting Combine, "Big O" confirmed the athleticism he put on display in his film running away from SEC defenders. Like last year's first-rounder Noah Fant, he is a speedy tight end with shaky hands, so it will be interesting to see how their similar skill sets play out in camp.
The Falcons value speed and versatility at linebacker, and Walker fits that mold. His projection isn't black and white so there is some extra uncertainty with his development, but coaches will find a way to get him on the field, whether it be on special teams or sub-package looks.
The Jets were in need of depth at running back behind workhorse Le'Veon Bell. Perine isn't a flashy runner, but he has a ton of the same traits that you see from consistent, productive NFL runners. Don't be surprised if he's one of the longer-lasting backs from this class when we look back years from now.
Do you think the Lions want to shore up their run game? They needed an upgrade on the inside of their offensive line, and Stenberg is an effective run blocker who will have a chance to earn early reps. Don't be shocked if Stenberg is the rookie favorite as he brings a tone-setting mean streak to the unit.
The anti-Philip Rivers, Eason has the explosive arm to spray it to all levels of the field. Per PFF, he led the Pac-12 with 28 deep completions last year. His inconsistent decision-making and overall feel as a passer were major reasons for his draft position, but he has blue-chip physical tools. Until we hear reports of drastic development, there's no guarantee they view him as Rivers' heir.
Between the departure of Byron Jones and the fact that four of the Cowboys' starting defensive backs become free agents after the season, they had to do a ton of homework on this year's DB group. Robinson is another aggressive defensive back who adds versatility and slick ball skills.
This is a solid pick for the Steelers, who, when James Conner went down with an injury, saw their run game struggle mightily. They are banking on McFarland's best years coming ahead as he finished with under 250 career carries in college. However, the explosive flashes he showed when healthy should excite fans as he adds a dynamic complement to the other grinders on the team.
The backup QB situation in New York is suboptimal as none of the other passers possess the arm talent to reliably keep an offense on schedule if Sam Darnold becomes unavailable. Enter James Morgan, who is one of the more promising developmental QBs in this class with his big arm and overall toughness. The Green Bay native is also accustomed to cold weather.
Heck offers the Texans swing tackle depth for a unit that needs competition. Houston must continue to build in front of Deshaun Watson to ensure his protection. The Texans will be looking to improve on the 49 sacks they gave up last year (eighth-most in NFL).
Wallace is a solid cover safety who can also effect the game near the line of scrimmage. The Eagles have looked to shore up their defensive backfield this offseason, and Wallace has a legitimate shot play a heavy rotational role or starting nickel job in 2020.
What do you do when you build around your rocket-arm franchise quarterback? You surround him with field-stretchers. That's what Gabriel Davis is as he consistently showed the vertical skills to run behind defenses and track the deep ball. He should add another big-play dynamic to the Bills' receiving corps.
Joe Douglas has invested a ton into the Jets' offensive line this offseason. Clark is a small-schooler who likely doesn't see live reps until Year 2 or 3, but there is starting upside down the line.
Mike Zimmer loves to load up on depth on the defensive line. The ultra-productive Lynch could easily outplay his draft position as he had some of the most consistently disruptive film in this class. He will be a coach's favorite early in his career.
Dye is an interesting player in that he is a bit of a linebacker/safety tweener with nice range and overall athleticism. He is an extremely tough team player who should be a regular on special teams as he develops into a subpackage box defender.
Parkinson enters a crowded room of talented tight ends in Seattle. The red zone specialist will need to show his speed, but his end zone rebounding skills are enough to keep him on the roster. He is a niche receiver who could benefit from learning the nuances behind Greg Olsen.
Hawkins, who recorded nine interceptions over his final two college seasons, is a welcome addition to an Atlanta defense that recorded just 12 picks last year. This is likely more of a special teams addition next season, but there are promising ball skills to develop down the line.
The Steelers, who have a need at guard, get a nasty blocker who fits perfectly in their power-centric scheme. Dotson was dominant against Sun Belt competition and offers starting potential in Year 2. Great upside here.
Sean McVay likes to field multiple tight ends in his sets. Hopkins is a good athlete with the potential to be a rock-solid No. 2 tight end for the Rams, if they decide to part ways with either of their two main players at the position in the near future.
Jacksonville continues to rebuild its secondary with the addition of Scott. He flew under the radar this season, but he is a twitchy slot corner who shows enough toughness and physicality to survive against NFL size. He could be a surprise rookie starter.
Kansas City lands one of the draft's better sleepers with this pick. Sneed's film at cornerback in 2018 showed a player who could start at the position in the NFL. He offers great versatility and depth to a secondary that needs it.
Robertson could very well end up being the steal of Day 3. Sure, he's small, but he's a pit bull with big-time instincts, ball skills and athleticism. He'll play inside in the NFL and don't be shocked if he's one of the standouts from the Raiders' 2020 rookie class.
Quarterman isn't going to impress many with his cover skills, but he's a downhill thumper who can help the Jags' run defense. Only the Panthers gave up more rush yards per carry last season. The leadership will also be welcomed in that locker room.
Houston waited a bit too long to address a need at corner, but Reid will have a shot to earn significant reps in 2020. He is small and will likely be limited to the inside, but he offers solid ball skills and athleticism to hang with slots in man coverage. Expect him to play a depth role during his tenure with the Texans.
Liberty finds its way to D.C. In all seriousness, Dwayne Haskins is going to love Gandy-Golden's hands, catch radius and run-after-catch skills. There will be a learning curve, but it won't be surprising if he emerges as one of the team's top targets by the end of the 2020 season.
John Harbaugh's squad dips into his brother's talent pool at Michigan taking Bredeson, who fits the Ravens' physical mentality on offense. He may not be a gifted enough athlete to emerge as a starter anytime soon, but he should be a high-end backup.
Seattle values a backfield with specific specialties in each of its runners. Dallas hangs his hat on his versatility as a runner and blocker. He won't eat up a ton of carries, but OC Brian Schottenheimer will find ways to deploy him in specialty packages.
The Eagles will likely see some big changes to their offensive line group in the next year or two. Driscoll is a safe, depth guard or tackle for them. He's battle-tested and technically sound enough to step up in a pinch.
Can a Wisconsin center replace another Wisconsin center? With the departure of Travis Frederick, Dallas has an obvious hole to fill in the middle. Biadasz is nowhere near the prospect Frederick was, but he's good enough to carve out a starting job if he can stay off the trainer's table.
FIFTH ROUND
Kareem is a physical edge-setter who fits the mold as an end in the Bengals' four-man front. They lack great depth at the position, so this was a solid depth pick up in Round 5.
The Seahawks, who tied for the second-fewest sacks in 2019, have never been shy about loading up on pass rushers. Robinson should cement himself into their pass rush rotation sooner than later. His 17.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks in 2018 put him on the map, and he's looking to return to that same form with the 'Hawks.
The Colts are light on depth in their offensive interior. Pinter needs time to develop, so this is a good spot to take him. He has impressive range and coordination in space.
Dave Gettleman loves to build up front, and Lemieux will compete for a backup guard spot early in his career. He was consistent and reliable in college (started all 52 games) and has low-end starter upside.
XFL and West Virginia fans are familiar with Robinson's playmaking skills from his safety position. After recording seven interceptions in two seasons at WVU, he showed the same ball-hawking skills when he leveled up into the XFL. He could turn his physicality up a notch, but his range and ball GPS should make him a favorite in the DB room.
The 49ers shuffled their offensive line around a bit last season, and they managed to survive. But competition breeds excellence and McKivitz's mobility fits what they like to do. He is a solid depth addition who could even play guard if need be.
The Dolphins' defensive line was a mess last season, and their draft class reflects that. Strowbridge brings much-needed disruption and versatility up front. He is an ascending player who excited coaches with his flashes of dominance during the Senior Bowl.
Chicago struggled to get to the quarterback last season (25th in sacks), and Gipson offers some developmental pass rush upside. He has intriguing size, length and speed off the edge to learn behind Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack, and company.
The Redskins haven't been comfortable with who they've fielded in the core of their offensive line recently. Ismael is well-coached and has experience at guard and center. He could push for starter reps by midseason in 2020.
Jacksonville adds more depth to its rebuilt secondary. He offers some position versatility and should compete for a nickel role and work his way into special teams units.
Hall is a zone-type corner with very good size and instincts. There is a chance DC Gregg Williams moves him to safety as he lacks ideal fluidity for a corner. Either way, Hall's medicals played a large role in his draft slot, so he could wind up as one of this year's surprises.
The Patriots got a taste of what life is like without an automatic kicker when Stephen Gostkowski got injured last year. Rohrwasser has big shoes to fill joining a team that's arguably had the longest streak of reliable kicking in history.
Harris is another reflection in the change in tune for the Browns' blocking scheme, as new coach Kevin Stefanski is bringing over more of a zone approach from Minnesota. Harris' skill set fits in perfectly, and he should compete for a starting job in Year 2 or earlier.
Much has been made of the "Big 3" weapons Tom Brady has at the helm in Tampa, but there isn't much depth behind them. Johnson is a high-level No. 3-type who can contribute right away.
Washington's linebackers have been underwhelming, and the unit has lacked depth for a while. Hudson is a rangy second-level defender who can play inside, outside or as a hang safety. Michigan's 2019 Special Teams Player of the Year should be a staple on that unit as well for the 'Skins.
The Bears are desperate for playmakers in their secondary after recording just 10 interceptions in 2019 (T-26th in NFL). Vildor should bring much-needed ball skills (nine INTs since 2017) from the slot.
Miami finished dead last in sacks (23) last season, so shoring up the pass rush was a necessity this offseason. The Mountain West Conference's all-time sack leader should be a welcomed addition to the Dolphins' rotation.
Jacksonville adds a tall, basketball player-type to a receiving corps that already features plenty of speed and quickness. Look for the staff to deploy him as a red-zone weapon and chain mover.
All of Detroit's top receivers are set to hit free agency in 2021, so this could be a long play for the Lions. Cephus isn't an explosive athlete, but he's dependable and tough. He's also great in the run game, which this regime will love.
Fromm is an interesting pick because he has very similar physical traits as current backup Matt Barkley. There's a good chance the staff opts for the more affordable version moving forward.
The Eagles continue to inject speed into their receiving corps, landing one of the better field-stretchers available on Day 3. Hightower isn't very well-rounded at this stage, but he is a solid developmental speed weapon who could see significant reps down the line.
Hand possesses the size, physicality and competitiveness Mike Zimmer likes to develop in his corners. The Vikings needed to shore up their secondary depth this offseason, and they have accomplished that.
The Ravens build from the inside out, so there is no limit to the line depth they like to roster. Washington is a disruptive interior pass rusher who needs ample development in the nuances of the position to see significant game reps.
Coulter is a developmental possession receiver with a wide catch radius and decent run-after-catch skills to separate himself from the pack. He won't be ready until at least Year 2, but the size and natural receiving skills are promising for his chances.
Huntley should be in competition for the team's multi-purpose/returner job. He'll need to shine on special teams in camp to make the roster.
Mooney is the type of receiver you like to take a shot on at this stage of the draft because he has the explosiveness to make enough noise to earn a roster spot. Unfortunately, he comes in with almost no return experience, and that may need to be where he shines to differentiate himself.
This is a solid landing spot for Murchison, who is an ascending player with explosive pass rush ability. The Titans have a need at defensive line depth, so expect coaches to take special interest in developing him.
Packers fans know all too well the struggles they've had at linebacker, but waiting this long to address the position doesn't do much to improve on those deficiencies. Martin will get every chance to earn a significant role, but he's likely just a special teams addition for Green Bay.
The depth at wide receiver for the Vikings is average at best. Osborn isn't adding much explosiveness, but he is a tough, reliable target. He hangs his hat on special teams, however, where he returned kicks and averaged 16 yards on punt returns last season.
Danna took a step back as a senior, but the Chiefs hope he can tap into the guy they saw in 2018 who recorded 9.5 sacks for the Wolverines. A team can never have too many edge rushers, and this is a good spot to gamble on his potential.
Denver fans could be in for a surprise with this pick. Strnad is an excellent athlete whose draft stock plummeted when he missed the second half of last season with an injury. If he returns to form, he should compete for a starting role inside.
Anae is one of the most polished pass rushers in this class from a technical standpoint. His athletic testing scores weren't great, however, and it confirmed some concerns teams had about his explosiveness. Regardless, ask any Pac-12 offensive lineman how disruptive the 2019 All-American was last year and that will tell you what type of upside he has. Very strong value here.