2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 4-5

The 2020 NFL Draft is underway! Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every NFL team.

FOURTH ROUND

107) Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals add more speed and range to their linebacker group. Davis-Gaither led all Sun Belt linebackers with 23 QB pressures last season, so look for him to be deployed from an assortment of rush attacks from the second level.

108) Saahdiq Charles, OT, Washington Redskins

Charles fell a bit due to some character concerns, but he has Day 2 talent. With the departure of Trent Williams, look for the athletic Charles to compete for that starting left tackle spot.

109) John Simpson, OG, Las Vegas Raiders (via Lions)

Death, taxes, and the new Raiders regime drafting out of Clemson. Simpson will be a welcome addition for Josh Jacobs as he is one of the better run-blockers in this class. They are building a group of maulers up front.

110) Darnay Holmes, DB, New York Giants

The Giants' defense ranked in the bottom five in pass yards, completion percentage, passer rating and interceptions last season. Holmes brings some play-making ability (eight INTs in three seasons at UCLA) to a defensive backfield in dire need of it. The door is wide open for him to lock down a starting role early.

111) Solomon Kindley, OG, Miami Dolphins (via Texans)

The Dolphins trotted out an offensive line that allowed NFL worsts in both run stuff rate and pressure rate last year. They continue to build up a wall for their offense with the massive Kindley. He may be a year away, but he adds some "dog" to that line.

112) Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have done a remarkable job developing running backs over the last couple of years. Austin Ekeler is a versatile playmaker, but he's not a feature back. The local Kelley isn't flashy, but he should emerge as a solid contributor for the Bolts.

113) Troy Pride, CB, Carolina Panthers

One of the Panthers' top needs heading into the offseason was at cornerback. In a division loaded with big-time receiver talent, they were due for an addition to that group. Pride has some sticky man-to-man skills and he's in a situation where he could have an early impact.

114) Leki Fotu, NT, Arizona Cardinals

Fotu is a massive run stuffer who should be in an interesting competition with Jordan Phillips for the starting nose tackle job. The Cardinals need to make sure they're stout in the middle against the run-centric NFC West.

115) Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield will have no shortage of pass-catching playmakers at the helm next year. Bryant is a talented flex tight end, but he likely won't see many targets as a rookie. Does he take on a larger role if they decide not to re-sign David Njoku after the season?

116) Ben Bartch, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have a need for offensive line depth and Bartch is a high-end developmental tackle. The jump from Division III will be massive, but he has the movement skills to emerge as a starter in Year 2 or 3.

The Vikings are one of the top teams in terms of developing edge/pass rush talent. Wonnum doesn't have an especially high ceiling, but he is a high-motor rusher who can be disruptive in a rotation. He should be a solid depth addition over the next few years.

118) Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Denver Broncos

The pre-draft rumors were that the Broncos were going to place a premium on offensive speed and boy, were they spot on. After running a sub-4.5 at the NFL Scouting Combine, "Big O" confirmed the athleticism he put on display in his film running away from SEC defenders. Like last year's first-rounder Noah Fant, he is a speedy tight end with shaky hands, so it will be interesting to see how their similar skill sets play out in camp.

119) Mykal Walker, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons value speed and versatility at linebacker, and Walker fits that mold. His projection isn't black and white so there is some extra uncertainty with his development, but coaches will find a way to get him on the field, whether it be on special teams or sub-package looks.

120) La'Mical Perine, RB, New York Jets

The Jets were in need of depth at running back behind workhorse Le'Veon Bell. Perine isn't a flashy runner, but he has a ton of the same traits that you see from consistent, productive NFL runners. Don't be surprised if he's one of the longer-lasting backs from this class when we look back years from now.

Do you think the Lions want to shore up their run game? They needed an upgrade on the inside of their offensive line, and Stenberg is an effective run blocker who will have a chance to earn early reps. Don't be shocked if Stenberg is the rookie favorite as he brings a tone-setting mean streak to the unit.

122) Jacob Eason, QB, Indianapolis Colts

The anti-Philip Rivers, Eason has the explosive arm to spray it to all levels of the field. Per PFF, he led the Pac-12 with 28 deep completions last year. His inconsistent decision-making and overall feel as a passer were major reasons for his draft position, but he has blue-chip physical tools. Until we hear reports of drastic development, there's no guarantee they view him as Rivers' heir.

123) Reggie Robinson II, DB, Dallas Cowboys

Between the departure of Byron Jones and the fact that four of the Cowboys' starting defensive backs become free agents after the season, they had to do a ton of homework on this year's DB group. Robinson is another aggressive defensive back who adds versatility and slick ball skills.

124) Anthony McFarland, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

This is a solid pick for the Steelers, who, when James Conner went down with an injury, saw their run game struggle mightily. They are banking on McFarland's best years coming ahead as he finished with under 250 career carries in college. However, the explosive flashes he showed when healthy should excite fans as he adds a dynamic complement to the other grinders on the team.

125) James Morgan, QB, New York Jets (via Patriots)

The backup QB situation in New York is suboptimal as none of the other passers possess the arm talent to reliably keep an offense on schedule if Sam Darnold becomes unavailable. Enter James Morgan, who is one of the more promising developmental QBs in this class with his big arm and overall toughness. The Green Bay native is also accustomed to cold weather.

126) Charlie Heck, OT, Houston Texans (via Rams)

Heck offers the Texans swing tackle depth for a unit that needs competition. Houston must continue to build in front of Deshaun Watson to ensure his protection. The Texans will be looking to improve on the 49 sacks they gave up last year (eighth-most in NFL).

127) K'Von Wallace, DB, Philadelphia Eagles

Wallace is a solid cover safety who can also effect the game near the line of scrimmage. The Eagles have looked to shore up their defensive backfield this offseason, and Wallace has a legitimate shot play a heavy rotational role or starting nickel job in 2020.

128) Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

What do you do when you build around your rocket-arm franchise quarterback? You surround him with field-stretchers. That's what Gabriel Davis is as he consistently showed the vertical skills to run behind defenses and track the deep ball. He should add another big-play dynamic to the Bills' receiving corps.

129) Cameron Clarke, OT, New York Jets (via Patriots)

Joe Douglas has invested a ton into the Jets' offensive line this offseason. Clark is a small-schooler who likely doesn't see live reps until Year 2 or 3, but there is starting upside down the line.

130) James Lynch, DT, Minnesota Vikings (via Saints)

Mike Zimmer loves to load up on depth on the defensive line. The ultra-productive Lynch could easily outplay his draft position as he had some of the most consistently disruptive film in this class. He will be a coach's favorite early in his career.

