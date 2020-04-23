2020 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

The 2020 NFL Draft is underway! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via the NFL app and ESPN app. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every pick by every NFL team. For reference, you can see every pick from Brooks' final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.

1) Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Heisman Trophy winner gives the Bengals a franchise quarterback to build around. As a quick-rhythm passer with outstanding poise, accuracy and playmaking ability, Burrow plays like a pass-first point guard running a fast break in the open court with a knack for getting the ball to his playmakers in their sweet spots.

2) Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Redskins

Ron Rivera grabs the best player in the draft to fortify a defensive line that could feature five former first-round picks. Young is a natural pass rusher with A-plus size, athleticism, first-step quickness and technical skills. He gives the 'Skins a Julius Peppers-like playmaker off the edge.

3) Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions

The Lions take a rock-solid cornerback with excellent man-to-man cover skills. He's at his best in press coverage but displays the footwork and movement skills to shadow from afar. Okudah's overall toughness and tackling skills will also stand out on the perimeter.

4) Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

Experienced offensive tackle (41 career starts) with the potential to play on either side of the line. Thomas is a rugged blocker in the run game but also displays the balance, body control and anchor to snuff out pass rushers off the edge.

5) Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins didn't have to tank for the QB they've been tied to for over a year. Tagovailoa has a game that reminds some of a young Drew Brees, with his accuracy, anticipation and touch earning high marks. He is a franchise QB with the potential to elevate the play of others with his talent and leadership skills.

6) Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Anthony Lynn wants to implement the Shanahan system with a mobile playmaker capable of thriving in a stretch-bootleg scheme. Herbert has outstanding arm talent and is a nimble athlete with the capacity to make accurate throws on the move. Playing in a play-action scheme that creates huge voids in the intermediate range should help Herbert thrive as a passer.

7) Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers needed to fortify the interior of their defensive line with a disruptive force at defensive tackle. Brown is an absolute monster as an interior defender with A-plus size, strength and explosiveness. He is a high-motor player with impressive run-stopping skills and pass rush potential.

8) Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Arizona Cardinals

Simmons is an electric hybrid defender capable of playing anywhere on the second level. He is a unique playmaker with impact potential as a blitzer or cover guy vs. tight ends and running backs. It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals use a multi-dimensional player with a rare set of skills and versatility.

9) CJ Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Henderson is a polished cover CB with outstanding athleticism and movement skills. He flashes natural instincts, awareness and ball skills in coverage, and is efficient in man and zone coverage. Tackling was an issue but he is arguably the best cornerback in the class.

10) Jedrick Wills, OT, Cleveland Browns

The Browns add a bully to the offensive line with the size, strength and power to maul defenders in the running game while stalemating pass rushers off the edge. Wills played RT at Alabama but his footwork and athleticism should enable him to handle the blindside without a problem as a pro.

11) Mekhi Becton, OT, New York Jets

Mammoth OT with A-plus size, athleticism and movement skills. Becton is a natural LT with explosive strength and power and a nasty disposition. He finishes runs like a nightclub bouncer throwing guys out of the club. The Louisville standout also flashes the balance and body control to effectively shadow speedy edge rushers.

12) Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Ruggs gives the Raiders a speedster to man the vertical stretch role in the passing game. He is a spectacular runner after the catch, so he could be utilized as a WR1 despite playing as a WR2/WR3 for the Crimson Tide as a collegian. It could take him some time to adjust to the bigger role as a pro.

13) Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via 49ers)

The Bucs get Tom Brady some much-needed protection on the offensive line. Wirfs is an experienced RT but has the capacity to play multiple spots along the line. The Iowa standout is a freak athlete with outstanding agility, movement skills and explosiveness.

14) Javon Kinlaw, DT, San Francisco 49ers (via Bucs)

The 49ers get a natural replacement for DeForest Buckner. Kinlaw is a long, powerful defender with the capacity to play multiple spots along the defensive line. He is a disruptive defender with strong hands and a nonstop motor who fits the culture of the 49ers' defensive front.

15) Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Jeudy gives the Broncos a polished route runner with a game that's plug-and-play ready. He can play in the slot or outside as a potential WR1 in an offense that creates big-play opportunities for playmakers.

