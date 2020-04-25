2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 6-7

The 2020 NFL Draft is underway! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via the NFL app and ESPN app. Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every NFL team.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

SIXTH ROUND

180) Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals may have waited a bit too long to address their offensive line depth, but this is a solid pickup. Adeniji isn't ready yet, but he brings versatility as a depth guard or tackle.

181) Netane Muti, OG, Denver Broncos

Muti would have been long gone had it not been for his long injury history. He is a nasty punisher on the inside and should help the unit's tone-setting ability if he emerges as a regular contributor. His film was one of the most fun to watch.

182) Michael Onwenu, OG, New England Patriots (via Colts)

Onwenu is a road-grader in the run game. The Patriots' starting unit is rock-solid on the interior, but it needed some depth. He could learn from one of the game's best run-blockers in Shaq Mason.

183) Cam Brown, LB, New York Giants

Brown is a rangy linebacker with the type of pursuit speed you want in your special teams coverage units. That is where Brown will likely be prioritized for the Giants.

184) Bravvion Roy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule is familiar with Roy after coaching him for three seasons at Baylor. Roy is a surprisingly nifty one-gapper and, as a bonus, showed value blocking two field goals in college. He'll get plenty of leeway to make the roster as a depth tackle.

185) Blake Ferguson, LS, Miami Dolphins

Ferguson was widely considered the best long snapper in this class. He'll be the team's third long snapper in three seasons.

186) Alohi Gilman, DB, Los Angeles Chargers

Gilman should be a strong contender to win a job on special teams for the Bolts. There is some potential to develop into a subpackage nickel defender with his instincts.

187) Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

This is solid value for a player with his combination of size, speed and ball skills. He should benefit from sharing the same practice field as two of the NFL's best route runners in Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., as that is a major area for improvement for DPJ.

188) Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills

Stephen Hauschka made a pedestrian 78.6 percent of his field goals in 2019. Bass looks to turn in better performances for an emerging scoring offense.

189) Jake Luton, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags decided to play their hand in a sixth-round Pac-12 quarterback for the second-straight year, after the success they found in Gardner Minshew. Like Minshew, Luton has decent upside and it's not crazy to see a legitimate quarterback competition between these two at some point in 2020.

190) Charlie Woerner, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Woerner won't see a ton of balls thrown his way, but he is an outstanding blocker in space and could sneak his way into a heavy rotation in certain packages as an H-back. This could be a great value for a solid role player in a creative scheme.

191) Braden Mann, P, New York Jets

Mann is the next in a very long line of Texas A&M punters. He has a booming leg and it wouldn't be a surprise if he developed into a perennial Pro Bowler.

192) Jon Runyan, OG, Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been known to take college tackles and develop them into pro guards. Runyan, a staple at tackle for the Wolverines, likely moves inside in Green Bay.

193) Robert Windsor, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Windsor is scheme versatile and shows enough power to create disruption in the run and pass games as a rotational tackle/end. He doesn't have much of a ceiling, but this is a solid depth addition at this stage in the draft.

194) Khalil Davis, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Davis' motor and explosiveness as a pass rusher will win coaches over, but consistency will be key. The Bucs don't have much depth on their defensive line, so he is in a solid situation to make this roster.

195) Justin Herron, OT, New England Patriots

Herron is an easy mover possessing left tackle feet, where he played his entire college career. His draft card labeled him a tackle, but he could eventually move inside.

196) Shaun Bradley, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (via Bears)

Bradley has physical limitations, but his pursuit speed, coordination and intangibles give him more than a fighting chance to make the Eagles' roster. He should shine on special teams in camp.

197) John Penisini, DT, Detroit Lions (via Colts)

Detroit had the fourth-lowest run stuff rate in the NFL last season, so it can use all the help it can get. Penisini is a gap-clogger who could find his way into the rotation early.

198) Antoine Brooks, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brooks plays a physical brand of football and has great pursuit speed. He could be a difference-maker on special teams as he develops in coverage.

199) Jordan Fuller, DB, Los Angeles Rams

Fuller has very good range from single-high alignment, but his vision and instincts are average, which limits his playmaking potential. His physical attributes are attractive, but he's likely a depth/special-teamer at best for the Rams.

200) Quez Watkins, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (via Bears)

Fly Eagles Fly. That's been the theme for the Eagles' assortment of receivers in this draft. Watkins can do just that, as his 4.3 speed translates well on offense and as a returner. He is very raw as a route runner, so don't expect much offensive production until later in his rookie contract.

201) James Proche, WR, Baltimore Ravens (via Vikings)

Proche arguably has the best hands in this year's draft class. He won't make the Ravens' track team, but he could emerge as solid possession depth receiver. If they need someone to convert a key third-down catch, he may be their best option.

202) Evan Weaver, LB, Arizona Cardinals

It was easy to find Weaver when watching Cal on defense -- he's in the frame on every single play. He's a classic instincts-over-speed inside linebacker who does nothing but make tackles. His athletic limitations will make it tough for him to beat out many guys on the roster, but he should stick around for a long time as a back-up MIKE and special-teamer.

203) Blake Brandel, OT, Minnesota Vikings (via Saints)

Brandel is a college left tackle who could ultimately line up on the inside. Regardless, he provides some positional versatility for the Vikings.

204) Cassh Maluia, LB, New England Patriots

Maluia isn't likely to see many defensive snaps as he lacks benchmark physical traits and diagnostic skills. However, he has good play speed and should emerge as a core special teams contributor.

205) Josh Metellus, DB, Minnesota Vikings

Metellus has flashes of playmaking ability on film, which likely intrigued the Vikings enough to take a shot on his development. He isn't a special athlete, but the energy and ball skills he offers are worth a flier.

206) Tyler Davis, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

A high school quarterback, Davis saw just average college production at tight end. The Jaguars could see some shuffling around in their tight end room in the next year or so, so Davis has a decent chance of emerging as a roster-able player off the practice squad.

207) Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Buffalo Bills

Hodgins will wow coaches with his ball skills and nifty feet for a bigger receiver. If he's as consistent as he was in college last season, he has a real shot at making the Bills' roster.

208) Jake Hanson, C, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was ultra-reliable in college starting four years at center and earning honorable mention honors each season. He's tough and technically sound but will need to mature physically.

209) Simon Stepaniak, OG, Green Bay Packers

The Packers take interior linemen in back-to-back picks. With some key 2021 free agents in that position group, they'll be looking closely at the competition there.

The Eagles got nice value here if Wanogho's knees hold up. The team has been looking to add competition to a tackle position that lacks depth and has some uncertainty. Wanogho's talent is much better than a late sixth-rounder.

211) Isaiah Rodgers, DB, Indianapolis Colts (via Jets)

Rodgers may be size deficient, but he's speedy and has great ball skills. This is where you take a chance on undersized playmakers from lower-level programs.

212) Dezmon Patmon, WR, Indianapolis Colts (via Patriots)

Patmon has nice size and 50/50 ball skills, but it will be tough for him to standout with below average separation skills. He's likely a practice squad stash as he tunes up his patterns.

213) Jordan Glasgow, LB, Indianapolis Colts (via Patriots)

A former walk-on, Glasgow was a special teams standout throughout his college career. He is also an extremely reliable tackler with great competitive energy. He's a fringe roster guy with nice special teams upside.

214) Freddie Swain, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Swain will get camp reps in the slot, and he has good speed as a catch-and-run weapon. But his best shot at making a roster is as a returner on special teams.

SEVENTH ROUND

215) Markus Bailey, LB, Cincinnati Bengals

Glaring injury concerns caused his fall in the draft, but Bailey is a very smart, instinctual linebacker you want on the inside. If he can stay healthy, Bailey should be a shoo-in to compete for a starting job.

216) Kamren Curl, DB, Washington Redskins

Washington is banking on Curl's special teams ability to sign him to its active roster. He can add depth as a subpackage safety, where he shows solid range against the run and pass.

217) Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The Niners add another big, physical slot receiver to their roster to compete for a spot in their rotation. Jennings is far from polished, but he has some "bully" to him that could win coaches over.

218) Carter Coughlin, Edge, New York Giants

The Giants' defense ranked in the bottom 10 in pressure rate last season, so adding any competition to their edge group makes sense. Coughlin has some length deficiencies, but he wins enough with his motor and quickness in the pass game to earn a roster spot.

219) Geno Stone, DB, Baltimore Ravens (via Vikings)

The Ravens love to draft toughness and instincts and Stone has plenty of both. He isn't the greatest athlete, but he proved capable of creating turnovers with his vision and smarts from the back end.

220) K.J. Hill, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ohio State has pumped out some impressive route runners over the last few seasons and Hill is no exception. The Chargers hope iron sharpens iron here as Keenan Allen should provide a great example of how to win from the slot.

221) Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers turn in their seventh and final draft card with their seventh defensive player. Thomas-Oliver joins a defense that ranked 31st in points per game allowed last season.

222) Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals pick up some competition for a reserve running back job right out of their backyard. Benjamin isn't especially explosive, but he's shifty and experienced in the receiving game.

223) Chris Claybrooks, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Claybrooks is undersized with marginal coverage technique and instincts, but his real value may be as competition for the return game. He has very good speed and has experience returning kicks.

