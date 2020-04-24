2020 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

The 2020 NFL Draft is underway! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via the NFL app and ESPN app. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every pick by every NFL team. For reference, you can see every pick from Brooks' final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.

SECOND ROUND

33) Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals add another weapon to their offense with Higgins. The high school basketball standout is an outstanding 50-50 ball catcher, and he has a knack for scoring TDs. He scored 27 receiving touchdowns in three seasons, which tied the school record for receiving scores with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. With A.J. Green nearing the end of his run, the Bengals have an apprentice in place to eventually replace him on the outside.

34) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

It is easy to fall in love with the big, physical pass catcher from USC. Pittman is a chain mover with the size, strength and ball skills to do the dirty work between the hashes. As a special teams standout, he adds some toughness and physicality to the Colts' WR corps.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.