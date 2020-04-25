2020 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Draft picks: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz (No. 24 overall), Wisconsin LB Zack Baun (No. 74), Dayton TE Adam Trautman (No. 105), Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens (No. 240)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: The Saints gave up the bulk of their Day 3 picks (one went to the Giants in the Eli Apple acquisition in 2018) to get an excellent value in Trautman. They also traded a future third-round pick to get another great value in Baun, a typical Sean Payton move. Payton made yet another interesting deal for Stevens, giving up the 2021 sixth-round pick for a potential replacement for Taysom Hill in the special packages if Hill leaves after 2020. Stevens did not grade out well as a typical quarterback, but for what the Saints want to do, he makes all kinds of sense. They did not get a cornerback or receiver, but the team's depth there should be fine -- especially with the addition of top undrafted free agents at those spots.