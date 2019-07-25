2019 NFL season: Todd Gurley leads top 10 running backs

I know folks tend to dwell on how Gurley's 2018 campaign ended, but let's not forget that he was in the MVP conversation for a majority of the season. Gurley had a league-high 21 touchdowns and didn't even play in the final two games of the regular season due to a knee injury, which also hindered him significantly in the postseason. Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, said last month that the All-Pro back has an "arthritic component to his knee," and there have been concerns about whether Gurley, who didn't participate in team drills during offseason workouts this spring, will be 100 percent come Week 1. Plus, as Gurley has worked to shed weight to lessen the load on his knee, there are questions about whether he'll still be a bell cow for the Rams' offense. However, head coach Sean McVay recently said Gurley is "ready to go," and that is why he's No. 1 on my list. When healthy, Gurley is the best all-around running back in the NFL, and his dynamic play will allow him to be effective no matter his touch count in 2019. He's a physical dual-threat with breakaway speed -- the kind of running back most teams desire to have and all teams loath to play.