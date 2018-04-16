2018 NFL Draft: Josh Rosen could slide; Colts looking to trade

1) Josh Rosen is the QB most likely to slide: Everyone I've talked to around the league believes there will be three quarterbacks selected within the first five picks of the draft. That means someone out of the "big four" QBs -- USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Rosen -- could slide a little bit. When I bring up this topic with personnel executives, Rosen is the one they point to as the most likely slider of the group. I personally believe Rosen is the second-best quarterback in the draft class behind Darnold, but the former Bruins QB might fall out of the top 10. Why? Part of it comes back to the durability concerns for Rosen that we've heard about throughout the process. We'll continue to hear people question his intangibles as a leader, but that's far less of a concern than the fact that he missed half his sophomore year with a shoulder injury and suffered two concussions last season.