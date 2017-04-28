2017 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks:Malik McDowell (No. 35 overall), Ethan Pocic (No. 58 overall), Shaquill Griffin (No. 90 overall), Delano Hill (No. 95 overall), Nazair Jones (No. 102 overall), Amara Darboh (No. 106 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Like Green Bay, Seattle made a great trade to move out of the first round. Sure, they lost they chance at a fifth-year option on a player by taking the deal but that's OK. They're not looking to lock up a quarterback, so they'll make do. John Schneider switched spots with Jacksonville in the early second round, picking up a sixth-rounder. They picked up the defensive lineman they were eyeing in the first round, Malik McDowell, so chalk that up as a win. Picking Pocic gives them inside-outside versatility, though I wonder how he'll handle NFL defenders at his height. Shaquill Griffin is a little-known corner from Central Florida who brings physicality and athleticism. Schneider got a safety in Delano Hill later in the third round. He gives them special teams help and an aggressive attitude. Nazair Jones is a tall, long tackle/end combo who fits Seattle quite well. They picked up a solid receiver in Amara Darboh, who parlayed his excellent senior year into a third-round spot.