2016 NFL Scouting Combine: Players with something to prove

The Heisman Trophy winner has size, a history of production and intelligence going for him. But a lot of his runs at Alabama were straight-line explosion runs, with the running back using his superior heft and speed to outrun his college-level competition. Like everyone else, I'm looking to see if Henry is more than just a straight-line guy, or if he has enough trout in him to avoid the first tackler. If Henry shows he can make some moves, he could lift himself from the top of the second round to the bottom of the first.