2016 NFL Draft revisited: Ranking the top 10 players in the class

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 2 overall





﻿Wentz has shown great ability in his first three NFL seasons. Unfortunately, despite the Eagles making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Wentz has yet to play in a postseason game. He watched the Eagles soar to the franchise's first Super Bowl title two seasons ago after a torn ACL had ended his season in Week 14. Then a back injury sidelined him last year, with Nick Foles leading Philly to an upset playoff win at Chicago and a near-victory in New Orleans. Wentz has the capability to help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl, but he must make better decisions on the field. He can extend plays as well as anyone -- and does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield when doing so -- yet he has a tendency to put himself in risky situations (as I point out in the video above). I love Wentz, but he must be available for his team when the postseason comes.