Analysis

2016 NFL Draft revisited: Ranking the top 10 players in the class

Published: Jul 22, 2019 at 01:22 AM
Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

NFL.com Analyst

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2019" airs daily at 9 p.m. ET over the next two weeks, unveiling a new set of 10 honorees in each installment. In Episode 1, two guys from the 2016 NFL Draft class -- Carson Wentz and Derrick Henry -- were revealed at Nos. 96 and 99, respectively. With that in mind, NFL Network analyst and former No. 1 overall pick David Carr provides his own ranking: the top 10 players from the 2016 draft.

Rank
1
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys · RB

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 4 overall


﻿Zeke has led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his three years in the league (while boasting the highest yards-per-game average in all three). Over 15 games last season, he racked up 1,434 rushing yards -- more than 100 yards clear of the next-best rusher (Saquon Barkley). Elliott is arguably the most valuable non-quarterback in the league, as he dictates coverage and takes a ton of pressure off Dak Prescott. Even with all the attention the Cowboys back receives from opposing defenses, I won't be surprised when he leads the league in rushing yards again this season.

Rank
2
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
New Orleans Saints · WR

Draft slot: Round 2, No. 47 overall


﻿Thomas has been a reliable target since Day 1 with the Saints, but he finally received nation-wide recognition in 2018 after finishing with career and franchise highs in receptions (125) and receiving yards (1,405). He has a big catch radius, great hands and a good feel in space. Some receivers run routes without knowing where they are in coverage, but Thomas' awareness makes him a huge threat in Sean Payton's offense.

Rank
3
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams · CB

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 5 overall


Ramsey has been every bit the player the Jaguars envisioned -- and then some -- when they selected him fifth overall. Since 2016, Ramsey has allowed the third-lowest completion percentage (52.9) and fourth-lowest passer rating (71.6) in coverage among 98 cornerbacks with at least 200 targets, per Pro Football Focus. The two-time Pro Bowler is tasked with helping the Jags' ever-talented defense get back to its 2017 form, an effort the shutdown corner is certainly capable of leading.

Rank
4
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
Kansas City Chiefs · WR

Draft slot: Round 5, No. 165 overall


﻿The league announced on Friday that Hill will not be suspended following its investigation of recent child abuse allegations. So, Hill is expected to report to training camp with the rest of the Chiefs' veterans on July 26 after being banned from offseason club activities since April. Strictly judging his on-field production, the 25-year-old has quickly established himself as the NFL's preeminent home run hitter at the receiver position. Last season alone, on throws of 20-plus air yards, he led the league in targets (42), receptions (18) and receiving yards (714) and was third in receiving touchdowns (six), per Next Gen Stats.

Rank
5
Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers · DE

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 3 overall


﻿Bosa has been better than I expected him to be when he came into the league, piling up 28.5 sacks over his first NFL 35 games. He doesn't have a ton of pass-rush moves, but is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. Unlike many others, Bosa makes a lot of plays on his second effort because he simply refuses to stay blocked. This is why he's such a force when healthy.

Rank
6
Jared Goff
Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams · QB

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 1 overall


﻿Goff has gotten better and better with each passing year, taking huge leaps in each of Sean McVay's first two seasons as Rams head coach. In 2018, he set career highs in several categories (64.9 completion percentage, 4,688 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns) and helped the Rams string together a 13-3 season that ended in the Super Bowl. Goff's postseason performance wasn't great, but the continuity on L.A.'s offense will allow him to immediately get back on track in September. With slot receiver Cooper Kupp back in the fold and hopefully a more healthy Todd Gurley, Goff should be headed for another career year.

Rank
7
Chris Jones
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs · DE

Draft slot: Round 2, No. 37 overall


﻿﻿Jones is coming off a breakout campaign that saw him log 15.5 sacks. There are defensive players the quarterback must be aware of at all times, and Jones is certainly one of them, due to his explosive ability. He should make more noise in 2019, especially with Frank Clark joining the party up front.

Rank
8
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles · QB

Draft slot: Round 1, No. 2 overall


﻿Wentz has shown great ability in his first three NFL seasons. Unfortunately, despite the Eagles making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Wentz has yet to play in a postseason game. He watched the Eagles soar to the franchise's first Super Bowl title two seasons ago after a torn ACL had ended his season in Week 14. Then a back injury sidelined him last year, with Nick Foles leading Philly to an upset playoff win at Chicago and a near-victory in New Orleans. Wentz has the capability to help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl, but he must make better decisions on the field. He can extend plays as well as anyone -- and does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield when doing so -- yet he has a tendency to put himself in risky situations (as I point out in the video above). I love Wentz, but he must be available for his team when the postseason comes.

Rank
9
Deion Jones
Deion Jones
Atlanta Falcons · LB

Draft slot: Round 2, No. 52 overall


﻿﻿Jones is a dynamic playmaker for the Falcons' defense. This actually became even more apparent when he wasn't on the field for the majority of last season (missed 10 games with a foot injury), as the unit finished the year ranked 28th overall. The Falcons certainly appreciate his value, having just handed the 24-year-old a four-year, $57 million extension. With three pick-sixes in his three NFL seasons, Jones isn't a linebacker offenses can consistently beat in coverage because his sideline-to-sideline speed makes it extremely difficult for pass catchers to separate on shallow-crossing routes.

Rank
10
Kevin Byard
Kevin Byard
Tennessee Titans · FS

Draft slot: Round 3, No. 64 overall


﻿The last spot on this list came down to a pair of Titans: Byard and RB Derrick Henry. I was initially tempted to go with Henry, given the way he took the league by storm last December, but Byard has established himself as one of the very best players at his position. With an NFL-best 12 picks and 24 passes defensed over the last two seasons, the former third-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State is an absolute ballhawk in the back end. He's also quite stout against the run (90 tackles in 2018), effective as a blitzer (two sacks, five QB hits last season) and as durable as they come (hasn't missed a game in three NFL seasons while leading the Titans' defense in snaps in each of the past two).

Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top five pass-rushing duos in the NFL; plus, is Dwayne Haskins the Steelers' QB1 of the future?

Which teams boast the top pass-rushing tandems in the NFL? Do the Steelers have the successor to Ben Roethlisberger on their roster? Bucky Brooks explores those topics and more in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

Top 10 cornerback duos entering 2021 NFL season

In today's pass-happy NFL, defenses need MULTIPLE cornerbacks with strong coverage ability. So, which team boasts the best 1-2 punch at the position? Cynthia Frelund ranks the top 10 CB duos entering the 2021 season.
news

NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons

This is a golden era for NFL offenses. Which teams will field the most prolific attacks in 2021? Adam Schein projects his top nine, with some notable units missing the cut.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott weigh in on blossoming relationship, QB's injury, more

The Cowboys have encountered adversity again in 2021 with Dak Prescott's shoulder injury, but Tom Pelissero found the QB and coach Mike McCarthy striking an upbeat tone -- and reaching a new level of synergy in their relationship -- when meeting with them at Dallas' camp.
news

Tom Brady allowing no room for complacency in Bucs' extraordinary quest to repeat

Can Tom Brady and Co. be even better in 2021 than they were last season? Judy Battista checks in with GM Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians and others at Bucs camp, where making the unlikely a reality seems like it's become the norm.
news

Cleveland Browns' defense hounding hyped offense with upgraded cast of 'dynamic playmakers'

Cleveland's offense carries great expectations into the 2021 NFL season, but Jim Trotter says the upgraded defense is making life hell for Baker Mayfield and Co. at Browns training camp. And this has Myles Garrett thinking big: "Go to the playoffs and make a run."
news

2021 NFL preseason: 6 underdogs to believe in

Will the Lions surprise under first-year head coach Dan Campbell? Could Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger defy expectations? Marc Sessler reveals six underdogs he believes in as the NFL preseason kicks into high gear.
news

NFL preseason: An executive's guide to constructing the 53-man roster

How does a franchise whittle its roster down to 53 players? Five-time NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli discusses how teams are shaped in the weeks leading up to the start of the regular season.
news

Ron Rivera: Even with offensive upgrades, Washington will have to 'fight and scrap'

There's excitement around the Washington Football Team coming off a playoff berth and active offseason. However, Ron Rivera tells Jeffri Chadiha his concern is making sure his players mature in the face of a tougher road and heightened expectations on offense.
news

'Hard Knocks' preview: Dallas Cowboys promise to bring star power

Dan Hanzus preps for the upcoming 'Hard Knocks' premiere with a look at what to expect from a season focusing on Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'very comfortable' entering first season as Miami Dolphins' full-time starter

After a challenging rookie season, Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 in a searing spotlight. But the Miami Dolphins quarterback tells Judy Battista that all the outside noise doesn't affect him: "I feel very comfortable."
news

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's supersized 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in the books, Around the NFL's Nick Shook takes you behind the scenes at one of the most unique celebrations in NFL history. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW