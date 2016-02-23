2016 NFL Draft: Laremy Tunsil leads top five O-line prospects

Strengths: Dancing bear on the edge with an outstanding combination of size, athleticism and technical skills. Tunsil is a polished left tackle with all of the tools to play at a Pro Bowl level early in his NFL career. He shines in pass protection, exhibiting excellent balance and body control while snuffing out edge rushers in isolated matchups. In addition to working well in one-on-one matches, Tunsil shows exceptional awareness and football intelligence sorting out rushers on stunts, games and blitzes. Considering his sound footwork, fundamentals and high football IQ, it is not surprising that he only allowed two sacks in 29 career games at Ole Miss. As a run blocker, Tunsil possesses the strength, power, agility and movement skills to shine in a zone- or power-based scheme. He consistently moves defenders off the ball on plays directed to his side, but he also shows the athleticism and body control to cut off second-level defenders as a back-side blocker. With coaches and scouts coveting natural left tackles with light feet, polished technique and nasty dispositions, it is easy to see why Tunsil ranks as the top offensive tackle in the class.