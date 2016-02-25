2016 NFL Draft: Joey Bosa, Noah Spence lead pass-rushing crop

Weaknesses: Spence's character is in question, given that he was suspended at Ohio State and ultimately declared permanently ineligible by the Big Ten in 2014 after failing a pair of drug tests. While he has completed a drug-treatment program and avoided trouble -- aside from an arrest in May 2015 for public intoxication that has since been expunged -- since his departure, teams are wary of dealing with a player with a documented issue. Thus, he must convince teams that he has moved beyond his issues and won't be a problem when he enters the NFL. On the field, Spence needs to develop a more diverse game as a pass rusher. He relies primarily on speed and quickness; NFL blockers will take away his fastball, and he must have an effective counter to be a productive player off the edge. In addition, Spence needs to be a more consistent player against the run. He gets pin-balled a bit on the edge, and teams will target him in the run game.