The Brandt Report

2013 NFL Draft: Manti Te'o, Eddie Lacy among second-day gems

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 05:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

NEW YORK -- The first round of the 2013 NFL Draft is complete, and teams are busy preparing for the second and third rounds Friday night. There is still plenty of talent left on the board, as my Hot 100 (+25) suggests. Expect teams to be eager to select these second-day gems:

Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- Armstead has all the measurables and the ability to start as an offensive tackle in the NFL. However, since he comes from a small school, there is a question of whether or not he has the experience necessary to start in Week 1 as a rookie. The Detroit Lions -- who own pick No. 36 -- would like to get an offensive lineman, and Armstead is one of the top two remaining (along with Menelik Watson). Best fit: Lions.

Matt Barkley, QB, USC-- Barkley is my third-best player still available, and this is an opportunity for a quarterback-needy team to get a quality starter who is much like the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton. Best fit: Jets.

Cornellius "Tank" Carradine, DE, Florida State -- Carradine has a knee problem, but the second round is a good place to get him because he's an excellent pass rusher. Carradine might start the season slow due to his prior injuries, which would make the San Francisco 49ers a good team for him; they can afford to be patient thanks to the talent already on the roster. Best fit: 49ers.

John Cyprien, FS, Florida International -- Cyprien is without question the best safety remaining. It seems like every team is looking for a safety. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys could look to add Cyprien if he's available. Best fit: Cowboys.

Zach Ertz, TE, Stanford -- This is the 2013 draft's second-best tight end (after Tyler Eifert, who was picked by the Bengals in the first round). The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers could be keying in on Ertz. The 49ers, who lost Delanie Walker in free agency, would be interesting due to Ertz's connection to coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited the tight end for Stanford. Best fit: 49ers.

Margus Hunt, DE, SMU -- Every team is looking for a big and fast defensive lineman with quick pass-rush ability. Hunt is a Bill Belichick type of player. Best fit: Patriots.

Eddie Lacy, RB, Alabama -- Lacy is a big (231 pounds) and strong guy who also is adept at catching the ball out of the backfield. This is the sort of player that the Cincinnati Bengals or Green Bay Packers could be eyeing late in the second round. Best fit: Packers.

Tyrann Mathieu, CB, LSU -- Mathieu is not exceptionally big or fast, but he has a knack for making plays and can serve as a return specialist. Keep an eye on New England, which owns two second-round picks. Best fit: Patriots.

Kawann Short, DT, Purdue -- Short is my No. 29-ranked player, and I think he can be a starter as a rookie. That is exactly what the Tennessee Titans need along their defensive line. Best fit: Titans.

Darius Slay, CB, Mississippi State -- The Philadelphia Eagles lost two starting cornerbacks this offseason -- Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie -- and this would be a good spot for Slay. He's fast (posting a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, best among the cornerbacks). There is some concern about Slay's knee, though the issue doesn't appear to be serious. Best fit: Eagles.

Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia -- For a team to get a quarterback of this caliber in the second round, it might be just like when the San Diego Chargers were able to snag Drew Brees at the top of Round 2 in the 2001 NFL Draft. The Eagles or Jaguars could be tempted to select Smith. Best fit: Eagles.

Manti Te'o, ILB, Notre Dame -- Following the release of middle linebacker (Rolando McClain), the Oakland Raiders are without a player at the position. Te'o is the second-best player left on my board (behind Geno Smith). Getting a productive player like Te'o in the second round would be a good pick for Oakland. Best fit: Raiders.

Menelik Watson, OT, Florida State -- I was really surprised when nobody selected Watson, who can play left tackle, in the latter portion of the first round. Keep an eye on Cincinnati -- which owns two second-round picks -- since it has yet to re-sign Andre Smith. Best fit: Bengals.

Robert Woods, WR, USC-- Woods is a very fast and experienced receiver from a good college program. Now that the Bills drafted their quarterback (EJ Manuel), I think this would be a great pick with one of Buffalo's two second-round selections. Best fit: Bills.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB, Connecticut -- Teams covet this size/speed cornerback. Wreh-Wilson stands at 6-foot-1 and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at Connecticut's Pro Day. There might be a run on cornerbacks in Round 2, with some good prospects still available at the position. Best fit: Patriots.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

