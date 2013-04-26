2013 NFL Draft: Manti Te'o, Eddie Lacy among second-day gems

Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- Armstead has all the measurables and the ability to start as an offensive tackle in the NFL. However, since he comes from a small school, there is a question of whether or not he has the experience necessary to start in Week 1 as a rookie. The Detroit Lions -- who own pick No. 36 -- would like to get an offensive lineman, and Armstead is one of the top two remaining (along with Menelik Watson). Best fit: Lions.