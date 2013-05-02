2013 NFL Draft: Five NFC teams that failed to fill needs

The Vikings had an outstanding draft, but failed to address the middle of their defense. Moving Erin Henderson into the Mike slot is far from ideal for Minnesota. It pulls the longtime outside 'backer out of his natural position and puts pressure on rookie Gerald Hodges to produce in his place. The Vikings haven't ruled out bringing Brian Urlacher into the fold, but Minnesota would have done well to find a long-term solution of their own. Seventh-rounder Michael Mauti doesn't figure as an immediate contributor, and that's what this team needed.