2013 NFL Draft Fallout: Seattle Seahawks

Published: May 15, 2013 at 07:50 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Last up: The Seattle Seahawks

The Big Question: Why draft Christine Michael?

Before the draft, I wondered how the Seahawkswould surprise us this time. It didn't take long. Their first selection with the No. 62 overall pick was one of the biggest eye-openers in the draft. Texas A&M running back Christine Michael perhaps was the most talented, checkered player at his position in the entire draft.

The Seahawks already were deep at running back with Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. Michael suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in college and couldn't get out of coach Kevin Sumlin's doghouse. So what gives?

This is the draft pick that an extremely confident front office makes. It's the reason why we love watching the Seahawks build their roster under general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll. They think different. They see different. They act different.

It's also the draft pick that a team makes when they are extremely committed to the running game. Lynch was the second-best running back in the league last year, but there's no guarantee of long-term health at the position. (Especially with the way Lynch runs.) While most teams devalue the position, the Seahawks saw great value in a potential future starter that fits their system well.

Michael might not have much of a role as a rookie because of his pass protection skills, but the Seahawks don't necessarily need him now. It's a luxury they can afford, and Schneider has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Three takeaways

  1. Lynch is due a lot of money in 2015. That's the best guess for when Michael could take over as the Seahawks' primary back.
  1. I thought the Seahawksmight draft a wide receiver, what with the futures of Golden Tate and Sidney Rice up in the air after 2013. Fourth-round pick Chris Harpercould be a factor at wide receiver next season.
  1. Defensive tackle Jesse Williamsfell to the fifth round because of his medical history. He's still my favorite value pick in the entire draft. It's ridiculous how deep the Seahawks' defensive line is.

It's the perfect situation to provide quality snaps, even if they are limited.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

