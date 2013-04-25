Around the League

2013 NFL Draft: Best remaining players after Round 1

Published: Apr 25, 2013 at 05:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's rare to see this many big names still available heading into the second round of the NFL draft. Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith, USC quarterback Matt Barkley and a whole host of teams still looking for quarterbacks should make Friday the most intriguing "Day 2" of the NFL draft since the league changed to the Thursday night Round 1 format.


With a lot of help from Mike Mayock's Top 100 prospects list, here's a look at the best players left on the board heading into Day 2 of the 2013 NFL Draft:

Top 10 players left

1. Eddie Lacy, RB, Alabama: Lacy's problem: There's not a logical fit for him early in the second round. The Arizona Cardinals?

2. Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia: If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't take him to start the second round, the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cardinals make logical options.

3. Jonathan Cyprien, FS, Florida International: Cyprien's ability to cover a large area of land in a few steps is incredible.

4. Menelik Watson, OT, Florida State: Eight offensive linemen went off the board on Thursday. Another one should go off the board early Friday.

5. Tank Carradine, DE, Florida State: There's a strong argument to be made he is more talented than teammate Bjoern Werner. (And a lot of other pass rushers.)

6. Ryan Nassib, QB, Syracuse: There's a good chance Nassib goes to the Jaguars, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said earlier in the week. He shouldn't last long.

7. Arthur Brown, LB, Kansas State: One of Te'o's issues: There still are good linebackers out there like Brown, and LSU's Kevin Minter.

8. Jamar Taylor, CB, Boise State: He has the profile of a long-term NFL starter.

9. Jesse Williams, DT, Alabama: He got lost in the defensive tackle shuffle, but Williams has a dynamite skill set.

10. Manti Te'o, LB, Notre Dame: The Minnesota Vikings passed on Te'o three times in the first round. Perhaps the Detroit Lions will take the plunge at No. 35.

And ... 10 more

11. Kevin Minter, ILB, LSU

12. Justin Hunter, WR, Tennessee

13. Keenan Allen, WR, California

14. D.J. Swearinger, SS, South Carolina

15. Margus Hunt, DE, SMU

16. Matt Barkley, QB, USC

17. Zach Ertz, TE, Stanford

18. Cornelius Washington, OLB, Georgia

19. Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

20. Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

