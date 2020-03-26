2012 NFL Draft do-over: Colts take Luck; Foles saves Browns?

[Russell Wilson](/player/russellwilson/2532975/profile) might seem like the obvious choice here, but this isn't just a straight ranking of the best players who started their careers in 2012. If we're giving teams the imaginary power to undo the mistakes they made on a few days in April eight years ago, why not also give them the ability to avoid the *other* team-building missteps they committed in the interim? The problem with Luck's career trajectory, which ended with his [surprise retirement](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001044124/article/colts-qb-andrew-luck-announces-his-retirement) last year, was not Luck -- it was the [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND)' inability to build an offensive line that could keep Luck healthy enough to thrive long-term. Talent-wise, I'd still have to take him first overall. And in our reinvented timeline, we'll say Indy will go on to assemble a roster that fully maximizes that talent. </content:power-ranking>