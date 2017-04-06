2008 NFL Draft do-over: Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco rise to the top

Interestingly enough, one of the quarterbacks passed over in one of those drafts -- Matt Ryan, in 2008 -- just led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. So as teams consider their options with prospects like Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer, I thought I'd look back at that 2008 NFL Draft to see how it would go today, based on how the drafted players' careers have since turned out. And surprise, surprise -- quarterbacks fared much better this time around. Below is my attempt to re-do the 2008 NFL Draft.